Work clear to start on new pavilion for Keel Square in Sunderland city centre

Plans for a ‘pavilion’ structure and exhibition space in the heart of Sunderland have been unanimously approved by councillors.

Proposals went before the latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee for a new focal point at Keel Square.

The ‘Sunderland Pavilion’ will serve as an exhibition space and centrepiece for Expo Sunderland, a series of events celebrating “innovation and ambition” in the city taking place up to 2026.

CGI of how proposed 'pavilion' at Keel Square, Sunderland, could look

The plans, submitted by the city council’s regeneration company Siglion earlier this year, will see the large digital screen at Keel Square replaced with a new temporary transparent structure set in a metal frame.

The pavilion is to be open to visitors in the summer, hosting exhibitions and showcasing local talent and innovation, along with a viewing platform.

Councillors at Monday’s (April 8) meeting of the planning and highways committee unanimously approved the proposals, in line with recommendations from planning officers.

Councillor Ciaran Morrissey said the project would be “good for the city”, while councillor Iain Scott added it would be a positive addition to Keel Square and “clearly benefit” Expo Sunderland.

The structure will be in place for a temporary period of two years and is “partly being sought to obscure the construction activity associated with Culture House”.

It will also include screens offering visual displays, with some appearing 3D due to the translucent material used, as well as having the potential to live stream content from around the world.

The council committee report said the proposal will “help to promote the city as a tourism and leisure destination” and support “the aims of the Sunderland Business Improvement District”.

It concluded: “Given the temporary nature of the proposal and considering continued evolution of Keel Square as a public open space, it is considered that it is acceptable in principle”.

The project has funding support from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology 5G Innovation Regions Grant, following a successful bid from the council that centred around the city’s digital capabilities.

The council committee report added the project will “showcase pioneering innovative concepts for the future home beyond 2030 in Sunderland”, as well as “celebrating advancements in the construction industry and technology”.

One example, outlined in supporting planning documents, includes “Nissan’s principles of providing a comprehensive solution for renewable and sustainable living” and the showcasing of “second-life systems, utilising batteries previously used in the Nissan LEAF”.

The design also aims to “foster ongoing interaction between the public and the pavilion on Keel Square, while also accommodating adaptable spaces capable of meeting diverse needs and aspirations during Expo Sunderland”.