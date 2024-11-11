Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been ordered to pay £20,000 after falsely claiming she fell into a hole and injured herself.

The 72-year-old grandmother made a compensation claim against the council, alleging she had fallen in Dunelm Road, Hetton, due to a defective pavement and fractured her elbow.

The woman, from East Rainton, claimed the incident happened in May 2021.

The council turned down the claim, but the woman produced a witness who said the pavement defect was a long-standing one.

The council said further enquiries revealed the claimant had close connections with the witness.

Local authority officers were not convinced the details given of the incident were correct, and the case proceeded to trial on Monday, November 4, and was heard at Newcastle County Court in Barras Bridge.

In his judgment, Judge Murphy found the claimant was ‘fundamentally dishonest’ with the account given by the claimant and her witness to be a 'tremendous coincidence'.

The judge said he had no difficulties finding that evidence from both the claimant and witness was 'untruthful' and 'fundamentally dishonest' and added: "I do not find that she fell in this hole."

She was ordered to pay legal fees in the sum of £19,992.50 by Monday, November 18, 2024.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Equalities, Councillor Alison Smith said: "This is another example of the council taking a firm stance against those who seek to defraud the council and the residents of our city.

"Fraud is not a victimless crime and this was a very deliberate attempt to take public money for personal gain. The costs of this case will be vigorously pursued."

In recent years, the council has been awarded almost £73,000 in costs following fraudulent court cases and the recovery of these costs is on-going.