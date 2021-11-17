Where nearly £50m will be spent to improve 'ambitious' Sunderland

The Sunniside area will be among those to benefit from nearly £50m of spending in Sunderland.

The schemes were welcomed at the latest city council cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 16, and will be included in budget proposals to be examined in February 2022.

Council chiefs have said as capital spending, the long-term investments would improve city assets and infrastructure, and are different from revenue spending which covers yearly running costs for services.

Projects include £24million on the ongoing regeneration of the Sunniside district, £4.5million of updates and improvements to city parks and £2.6million on the Castletown Day Centre project.

The spending was approved at the latest Sunderland City Council cabinet meeting.

Planned funding also includes £400,000 for Arts Centre Washington, £250,000 for improvements to the Raich Carter Centre and £500,000 is earmarked for Houghton and Washington libraries.

Cabinet secretary Councillor Paul Stewart, who presented the report at this week’s meeting, said the projects will have numerous benefits for residents.

He said: “A number of schemes are included with emphasis on supporting the delivery of frontline services to residents across the city.

“This is including improvements to parks and open spaces, enhancement to social care provision, improved environmental services via a new depot and replacement of refuse collection vehicles.”

The proposals include investing £6.503m at a redeveloped Houghton Depot which, alongside upgrades and more facilities for electric vehicles, would feature building a salt barn for storing grit.

A further £1.088m is identified for ongoing updates to the city’s refuse collection vehicle fleet and its move towards electric vehicles.

Cllr Stewart added: “We are an ambitious city, we need to keep investing in our city to not only maintain our infrastructure for residents, businesses and visitors, but also to improve our city.

“Wherever we can we look to attract external funding to support our work and improvements, and the investments that we have outlined as proposals for our next budget are all prudent and very necessary.”

The £47million is earmarking £13million for projects beginning in the next budget of 2022-2023 and £33million in future years.

It is expected £25.562million of the £47million will be external grants and contributions and £21.525million will be council funding.