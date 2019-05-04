When Sunderland's waste and recycling centres are open over the Bank Holiday weekend - what you need to know about Beach Street and Campground tips

Have your say

While day trips, dining out or a few drinks might be a fun way to spend a Bank Holiday weekend, a lot of folk in Sunderland take the opportunity to have a clear out and trip to the tip.

Three-day weekends are as good an excuse for a DIY binge or spring clean as they are for anything else.

Here's what you need to know about opening hours for Sunderland's household waste and recycling centres.

Beach Street, Deptford, Sunderland, SR4 6BU

Open from 8am to 8pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Campground, Springwell Road, Gateshead, NE9 7XQ

Open 9am to 6pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Things to note:

:: Business and trade waste is not accepted at either of these sites.

:: Pedestrian access to the sites is not permitted.

:: If you visit the sites in a car (without a trailer) with your own household waste material, you do not require a permit.

:: If you're taking another vehicle such as a van, or you have a trailer for your car, you might need a permit to use the sites.

You can apply for permits online for Beach Street here and Campground here.

These are the things you cannot take to Beach Street:

Asbestos

Hazardous chemicals or other hazardous waste

Fire extinguishers

Clinical or medical waste

Tyres on the rim

Trade Waste

What can I take to Campground?

Paper, magazines, catalogues and junk mail - place in blue lid recycling banks

Glass bottles and jars, cans and cartons, plastic bottles and tubs, cardboard - place in red lid recycling bins

Textiles and shoes

Books and discs

Batteries

Gas bottles

Car batteries

Engine oil

Tyres

Timber and wood

Cardboard

Metals

Electricals / white goods

Fluorescent tubes and light bulbs

Garden waste

Mixed plastics

Rubble and bricks

Soil

Gypsum / plasterboard

General waste