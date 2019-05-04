When Sunderland's waste and recycling centres are open over the Bank Holiday weekend - what you need to know about Beach Street and Campground tips

While day trips, dining out or a few drinks might be a fun way to spend a Bank Holiday weekend, a lot of folk in Sunderland take the opportunity to have a clear out and trip to the tip.
Three-day weekends are as good an excuse for a DIY binge or spring clean as they are for anything else.
Here's what you need to know about opening hours for Sunderland's household waste and recycling centres.
Beach Street, Deptford, Sunderland, SR4 6BU
Open from 8am to 8pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Campground, Springwell Road, Gateshead, NE9 7XQ
Open 9am to 6pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Things to note:
:: Business and trade waste is not accepted at either of these sites.
:: Pedestrian access to the sites is not permitted.
:: If you visit the sites in a car (without a trailer) with your own household waste material, you do not require a permit.
:: If you're taking another vehicle such as a van, or you have a trailer for your car, you might need a permit to use the sites.
You can apply for permits online for Beach Street here and Campground here.
These are the things you cannot take to Beach Street:
Asbestos
Hazardous chemicals or other hazardous waste
Fire extinguishers
Clinical or medical waste
Tyres on the rim
Trade Waste
What can I take to Campground?
Paper, magazines, catalogues and junk mail - place in blue lid recycling banks
Glass bottles and jars, cans and cartons, plastic bottles and tubs, cardboard - place in red lid recycling bins
Textiles and shoes
Books and discs
Batteries
Gas bottles
Car batteries
Engine oil
Tyres
Timber and wood
Cardboard
Metals
Electricals / white goods
Fluorescent tubes and light bulbs
Garden waste
Mixed plastics
Rubble and bricks
Soil
Gypsum / plasterboard
General waste