When Sunderland City Council is due to declare an election result in 2023

Dozens of council seats across the region are up for grabs in what promises to be an intriguing day.

All five of the Tyne and Wear councils have elections this year, with a third of the local authority seats being contested in each of Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland and County Durham hold ‘all out’ local elections once every four years and are next due to do so in 2025, so have no elections on May 4 – aside from a by-election in Chester-le-Street.

Ballot boxes arriving at the Sunderland count in 2022. Picture: North News & Pictures

Not all councils will be counting and announcing their results at the same time, so we’ve put together a guide of when to expect declarations in your area.

Sunderland City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s count is being held on Thursday night, with votes being tallied at the Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre.

Sunderland has was for years the first to declare in election counts local and national, but in recent years has faced challengers, including from Newcastle up the road – and covid measures have taken a priority.

For 2023, the authority states all results should be declared by the early hours of Friday.

Newcastle City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The count in Newcastle is held at Northumbria University’s Sport Central building.

The first ballot boxes arrive at the city centre location roughly 10 minutes after the polls close at 10pm.

Expect the first results to start filtering in around 11.30pm, with declarations made for all 26 of the city’s wards by 1.30am – barring any recounts.

South Tyneside Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third of the Tyne and Wear councils to be staging their count in the traditional overnight slot is South Tyneside.

Their count is happening at the Temple Park leisure centre, with the first declaration due at 12.15am and a full council declaration pencilled in for 1am.

Gateshead Council

This is where things get a bit different. Gateshead is one of two of our councils holding their count on Friday morning, the day after ballots are cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The count for the Gateshead Council local elections, will be held in the sports hall at Gateshead International Stadium, beginning at around 10am and due to finish around 1pm.

North Tyneside Council