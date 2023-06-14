News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Wheelchair users hail success after dodgy pavement in Sunderland neighbourhood is improved

Some people felt forced to walk out into the road

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read

A dodgy patch of pavement has been improved after wheelchair users and others with mobility needs spoke out.

The narrow pathway in Hall Lane, Houghton, was obstructed by a tree, making life difficult for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some were forced onto the road to safely pass a large tree bark extending more than halfway across the width of the pavement.

Most Popular
The pavement had become a problem for wheelchair and pushchair users, among others.The pavement had become a problem for wheelchair and pushchair users, among others.
The pavement had become a problem for wheelchair and pushchair users, among others.

 Workers at Sunderland City Council, however, have now widened the pathway and improved the surface to make it easier for residents to pass after the matter was flagged up with Kevin Johnston, who represented the Copt Hill ward for Labour.

Joy Tyzack, 66, a wheelchair user who had been struggling to navigate the pavement, said the improvements will make it easier and safer for residents to make their way along Hall Lane.

 “As someone who lives nearby, I use this path every other day to head into the town centre, go to church or to visit my friends and family,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 “However, the overgrown tree hanging out onto the path had made it almost impossible for me to pass by without crossing the road on what is a very dangerous corner.

 “It had reached the point where I genuinely feared for my life when crossing, as cars would drive around the bend with no idea of what was around the corner. It’s a miracle really that it never resulted in a major accident.”

It was Joy’s friend, Ann Owen, 69, who first reported the issue to Cllr Johnston and the pair have been left delighted by the result.

 “As well as being a popular route into the town centre, it is also just yards away from the local primary school, meaning it is often used by parents with young children and prams,” added Joy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 “The improvements will make a huge difference by improving access and making the path a lot safer for everyone. We can’t thank the councillors enough for their help to make this happen.”

 Councillor Johnston, who has served the Copt Hill ward for seven years, has since received positive feedback from a number of residents who were finding it difficult to pass the section of pavement safely. 

 He said: “The pavement was, quite simply, becoming unpassable for residents using wheelchairs or walking with pushchairs, and it was clear that something needed to be done quickly.  I am pleased to have been able to push for rapid action, and the feedback from residents has been really positive.”

 Cllr Johnston added: “As councillors, we don’t just rely on our own eyes and ears, but those of the residents in the area, who are able to feedback on their experiences in the ward day to day. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Through that open dialogue, we are able to quickly instigate action and improvements to tackle problems and make life better for people, and this is a great example of people sharing their concerns and quick action being taken.”

Related topics:Sunderland Echo