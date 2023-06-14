A dodgy patch of pavement has been improved after wheelchair users and others with mobility needs spoke out.

The narrow pathway in Hall Lane, Houghton, was obstructed by a tree, making life difficult for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

Some were forced onto the road to safely pass a large tree bark extending more than halfway across the width of the pavement.

The pavement had become a problem for wheelchair and pushchair users, among others.

Workers at Sunderland City Council, however, have now widened the pathway and improved the surface to make it easier for residents to pass after the matter was flagged up with Kevin Johnston, who represented the Copt Hill ward for Labour.

Joy Tyzack, 66, a wheelchair user who had been struggling to navigate the pavement, said the improvements will make it easier and safer for residents to make their way along Hall Lane.

“As someone who lives nearby, I use this path every other day to head into the town centre, go to church or to visit my friends and family,” she said.

“However, the overgrown tree hanging out onto the path had made it almost impossible for me to pass by without crossing the road on what is a very dangerous corner.

“It had reached the point where I genuinely feared for my life when crossing, as cars would drive around the bend with no idea of what was around the corner. It’s a miracle really that it never resulted in a major accident.”

It was Joy’s friend, Ann Owen, 69, who first reported the issue to Cllr Johnston and the pair have been left delighted by the result.

“As well as being a popular route into the town centre, it is also just yards away from the local primary school, meaning it is often used by parents with young children and prams,” added Joy.

“The improvements will make a huge difference by improving access and making the path a lot safer for everyone. We can’t thank the councillors enough for their help to make this happen.”

Councillor Johnston, who has served the Copt Hill ward for seven years, has since received positive feedback from a number of residents who were finding it difficult to pass the section of pavement safely.

He said: “The pavement was, quite simply, becoming unpassable for residents using wheelchairs or walking with pushchairs, and it was clear that something needed to be done quickly. I am pleased to have been able to push for rapid action, and the feedback from residents has been really positive.”

Cllr Johnston added: “As councillors, we don’t just rely on our own eyes and ears, but those of the residents in the area, who are able to feedback on their experiences in the ward day to day.

