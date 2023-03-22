The Old Durham Road Play Area in Houghton has seen refurbished equipment, new surfacing and equipment including a junior swing, sturdy stick, and mini cone climber.

It also features new inclusive items including a springie, swing seat and a wheelchair accessible roundabout that can be used by children of all abilities.

The work was funded by £68,000 from Sunderland City Council, Neighbourhood Fund, and contributions from builders working on developments in the area pledged as part of planning conditions.

At the Old Durham Road play park.

The play park is now open, and children from the nearby St Michael’s primary school were invited along to try out the new equipment.

Meanwhile, Rectory Park, also in Houghton, has been upgraded with £66,000 of investment from such contributions.

New facilities there include a toddler swing, basket swing, and a wheelchair accessible roundabout and springie.

Brambledown Landscape Contractors Ltd carried out the work on both play parks.

Councillor Melanie Thornton, Copt Hill ward councillor, said: “I am delighted to these new and improved play parks up and running, and I hope residents will enjoy this new addition to the Coalfields area.

"We are always looking at ways we can help to improve the health and wellbeing of residents so these new developments will be a welcome addition to the area.”

Councillor Juliana Heron, Houghton Ward councillor and vice-chair of the Coalfields Area Committee, said: “We know that safe places for children to play outside is important to many families, so it is great to have these new and improved play areas officially open in Houghton.

"I am delighted to see the addition of inclusive equipment in these parks so more children in the community will be able to enjoy them.”

A further 25 play parks across the city are being upgraded as part of the ‘City Play and Urban Games improvement programme’.

Refurbishments will include either new play equipment or repairs to existing facilities, as well as new surfacing and inclusive equipment such as inclusive roundabouts and springies that can be used by all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

At the Rectory Park play park.