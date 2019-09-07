What Sunderland said about planned new look for Town Park after funding facelift
As the new look for the heart of Sunderland city centre has been revealed, Echo readers have shared their views on the future.
An artist's impression has shown what Town Park is set to look like in the future, as part of a £1.5billion package of city-wide public and private sector investment projects.
The repairs are already underway at Sunderland’s Minster Churchyard and Town Park.
Altogether £700,000 is being invested in the two projects with a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £460,000 plus match-funding of £240,000 from Sunderland City Council.
You have been sharing your views on the latest city upgrade, with some praising the planned work as “fantastic news”.
Tom Parkin: “Another step forward in the regeneration of the public realm areas of the City of Sunderland. Fantastic news.”
Shaun Cudworth: “Looks nice. Good to see progress in the right direction. My daughter will miss the monkey art work though.”
He added: “Amazing. Let's hope the generation of kids/teenagers can respect it and not use it as a meet up place for knife crime. I would love to walk my little girl around it one day if it happens.”
Fiona Love said: “Will it be policed properly to keep it looking like this?”
Other readers were critical of the new granite paving, which will form part of the new-look park.
Mark Loughton said: “Notice Sunderland council’s improvements always involve ruining grass and trees and putting concrete over everything. It looks awful.”
Mickey Beven commented: “Welcome to the concrete jungle.”