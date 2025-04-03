Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading councillors have given the go-ahead for the £4.75million regeneration of Washington’s F-Pit Museum and the adjoining Albany Park.

The latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet unanimously agreed to approve the commencement of the procurement processes for contractors to deliver the scheme.

Museum works will include the construction of a heritage visitor centre and café, outdoor exhibition space, play facilities, a new car park and repairs and improvements to the F-Pit Engine House.

How part of the F-Pit Museum and Albany Park could look | Mosedale Gillatt Architects/LDRS

The project will also include landscape and recreational improvements to Albany Park.

Additionally the Labour cabinet authorised council chiefs to subsequently appoint the successful contractor to deliver the works and approve the final business plan for the operation of the museum, heritage visitor centre and café.

Councillor Beth Jones, portfolio holder for communities, culture and tourism, speaking at the meeting, said: “The museum and park works will develop the site into a more accessible and sustainable visitor attraction and important community asset.

“It is key to regenerating the local neighbourhood and The F-Pit Engine House is expected to be removed from the heritage at risk register as a result of the works.”

A report to cabinet noted the Washington F-Pit Museum is “a well-known landmark and a significant heritage asset; one of only 10 scheduled ancient monuments in the city and a grade II listed building.”

It added the museum is “currently underused as a visitor attraction and limited in its offer” and the building “is on Historic England’s heritage at risk register due to its significant underuse and condition.”

Cllr Jones added it is envisaged the museum works will commence from May and the next stage of park improvement works will commence in late summer 2025.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, said: “It’s a brilliant thing for Washington and I think it’s really important that we do keep that mining heritage alive.”

It comes after the first phase of landscape infrastructure improvements to Albany Park were largely completed in 2024.

This involved woodland management to remove dead and diseased plants, followed by extensive tree, hedge, shrub and wildflower planting and other ecological works to enhance the natural environment of the park.

Meanwhile a £300,000 package of urgent repair works, funded from the council’s planned property capital maintenance budget, were completed for the F-Pit Engine House in April 2022.

Initial regeneration project development work was completed in 2021 by consultants, which included a feasibility study for a new heritage visitor centre and café.

Council chiefs noted public consultation on the F-Pit Museum and Albany Park initial regeneration proposals was carried out in 2022 and 2023 respectively and residents were “supportive” of the plans.

Further consultation on the concept plans for the museum development and an updated Albany Park masterplan was also carried out in September 2024.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, deputy council leader, said: “This is a really exciting project that I’m so pleased to see come forward.

“Residents clearly were extremely supportive of the plans and particularly keen to see improvements to make the park attractive and safer, including a café and new play park, as well as educational and recreational activities for children and families.”

She added this will promote the site’s “mining heritage and stories of miner’s lives as part of a heritage visitor centre experience.”

The scheme is to have an estimated total capital cost of £4.759million, with £4.65million included in the council’s capital programme.

A further £109,420 is available from a section 106 legal agreement from an adjacent housing development towards the proposed biodiversity improvements for the park.