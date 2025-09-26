Plans for new electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at a Washington shopping centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Peel Centre retail park in the city’s Washington North ward.

The retail park sits off the A1231 Sunderland Highway and includes a range of major retailers and businesses.

The Peel Centre, Washington | Google/LDRS

New plans from The EV Network are proposing the repurposing of part of the retail centre’s car park in the section of the site housing B&M, Lidl and Greggs.

This includes the “installation of ultra-rapid EV charging facilities, comprising of 3no. EV chargers (serving 6no. bays) and associated equipment.”

The plans are part of a wider drive to roll out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the city, with Sunderland City Council often receiving similar planning applications for retail areas.

Plans for the Peel Centre retail park would see the electric vehicle chargers located to the south of the car park, adjacent to Spire Road.

A planning application submitted to the council notes no work has started and that the development would lead to a minor reduction in regular spaces in the car park.

Submitted plans also note the development would include “HYC 300 Chargers” along with a feeder pillar, substation, proposed lighting and CCTV and “bollard protection.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02157/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/