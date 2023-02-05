Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application in 2022 for Eden Villas Dental Practice, off Oxclose Road, in the Washington Central ward.

Applicants Lynwood Healthcare Ltd sought permission to replace a store to the side of the practice with new single storey building extensions to the side and rear.

This aimed to provide new facilities for the dental practice’s customers and staff, from additional surgery spaces and an X-ray room to a decon room, waiting area, staff area and accessible toilet.

Eden Villas Dental Practice. Picture c/o Google Streetview

The planning application added the development would create jobs, with one new full-time post and one new part-time role.

It comes amid continuing reports nationally of a shortage of dental appointments in the UK.

During consultation on the plans, five public comments were submitted raising a number of concerns.

This included fears about parking issues in the area being “amplified” due to additional staff, patient and delivery traffic from the new development, as well as questions about waste storage and collection.

During council consultation, the local authority’s transportation department made no comments, or objections, to the proposals.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 31, 2023.

Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.