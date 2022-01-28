Washington assisted living and bungalow scheme would create jobs and meet housing needs, according to plans

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received the application to build 84 assisted living flats and 13 bungalows on land west of Moorway and south of Havannagh Road earlier this year.

The plans have been submitted by Esh Construction Limited and Gladglider Projects Limited, although if approved would be run by ‘The Riverside Group’, a social landlord, offering accommodation, care and support for those aged 55 and over.

As well as a mixture of one- and two-bedroom flats, the development would include a ground floor restaurant and cafe, lounge, salon and staff service areas, as well as a communal garden and car park.

According to planning documents, some of these facilities would be open to members of the public “who would be encouraged to use the facilities with the aim of increasing residents’ integration into the local community.”

The scheme would also feature 13 semi-detached bungalows, with access taken from a dedicated entrance from Moorway.

Assisted living, also known as ”extra care”, aims to provide independent living options for older people, but with additional personal care and support on offer.

View from Moorway of a proposed site for an assisted living development in Washington.

The application claims the proposals would meet a demand for specialist accommodation on Wearside.

A statement submitted with the plans said: “The proposed C2 use (residential institution) would be an appropriate form of development within an area that is intended to be allocated for residential development and, combined with the proposed bungalows, would provide a substantial and important supply of over 55’s accommodation for which there is known demand in this area and across Sunderland as a whole.

“In addition, whilst the proposed scheme would result in more dwelling units than envisaged in the emerging allocation for the site, the proposed extra care facility in many ways would be a less intensive form of development than a traditional residential scheme”.

According to the planning application, at least 19 jobs are expected to be created by the development.

Proposed site of an assisted living facility in Washington.

A decision on the scheme is expected by the end of April.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02898/FU4

