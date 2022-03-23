Warning over impact of deliberate fires in Washington

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services chiefs stressed they are doing the “best they can” to reduce incidents, which includes seeking to work with schools and community groups.

The latest Washington Area Committee heard there were 295 deliberate secondary fires, which cover incidents such as small outdoor blazes, which were attended between April 1 2021 and February 23 2022.

This is a rise from the 182 recorded for the same period the previous year.

Steven Bewick, station manager at Washington Community Fire Station, told councillors they did see a spike in incidents following the easing of lockdown, and work is continuing to tackle the issue.

He said: “We’re pushing forward trying to reduce as best we can but sometimes it does just feel like we’re moving the problem to different areas, but as a service we are doing the best we can.

“When we do find out names of these individuals we do refer them to our programmes, or The Prince’s Trust, to try and get them on the straight and narrow.

“Again it’s two ways, and sometimes it’s about getting the parents on board as well.”

He added they have had “really good engagement with young people” previously, but it’s about getting the message out further by working with partner groups and schools.

Councillors at the meeting warned of the impact deliberate fires can cause to people and the community.

Councillor Louise Farthing said: “It’s criminal damage that’s taken place and it’s interfering with play park equipment that other young people might well want to use.

“I just think that it’s the worst sort of antisocial behaviour because it’s against your peer group, and I really think that’s something we need to deal with.”

She added she hopes proactive work being carried out in the area means the number of incidents will soon come down.

Councillor Linda Williams noted deliberate fire starting has long been an issue in the area, and they need to get the message across about how serious incidents can be.

She said: “You’re looking at grassland, loose refuse fires, and a lot of that sort of thing does involve young people, and they just don’t seem to have any concept that fire can actually kill you.”

Councillor Henry Trueman praised the work which has been ongoing by the fire and rescue service, such as through working with The Prince’s Trust and the Young Firefighters Association.