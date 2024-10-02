Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council is looking to recruit a new children’s services boss following the departure of an award-winning council officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Colbert commenced in post as director of children’s services and chief executive for Together for Children (TfC) in July, 2018, at a time when the city council’s children’s services were rated “inadequate” by Ofsted.

Together for Children was formed in response to a damning report by inspectors in 2015 highlighting problems across the board, and a subsequent inspection in 2018 saw no change to the overall inadequate rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Hall.

In recent weeks, several reports confirmed Jill Colbert was taking up a corporate director for children and education services role at Nottingham City Council, a local authority which saw its children’s services department rated “inadequate” by Ofsted in July, 2022.

At Sunderland City Council’s recent Human Resources Committee (September 19, 2024), councillors were told Jill Colbert had taken up the new role and that efforts were ongoing to find a “like-for-like replacement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although council HR bosses acknowledged the “difficulties” faced in the UK and regionally around recruiting children’s service directors, it was noted there had already been interest from across the country for the Sunderland position.

Jill Colbert

A longlist of candidates will go through a “technical interview process” followed by the creation of a shortlist, with chosen candidates being invited to an assessment centre.

The Human Resources Committee, made up of councillors including the council leader, are expected to be involved in the recruitment process.

A report to the panel heard the grade of the post will remain unchanged and will also receive a market supplement in line with other executive director posts on the council, with a total salary of circa £153,055.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Human Resources Committee report adds: “Cabinet members, chief officers and a range of stakeholders will be involved in the final assessment process and will meet all of the shortlisted candidates.”

At several council meetings in September, 2024, senior councillors paid tribute to the departing council officer Jill Colbert.

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, speaking at full council on September 18, 2024, paid tribute to the council officer’s “tremendous” contribution to the council.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, also closed a cabinet meeting the following day (September 19) with a tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to put on record my thanks and appreciation to Jill for everything that she did in her time here at Sunderland,” he said.

“Jill’s phenomenal leadership was a big reason why we were able to transform our children’s services around in the time that we have”.

Since joining Sunderland City Council, Jill Colbert appeared before the local authority’s children, education and skills scrutiny committee several times a year to give updates on actions and improvements to children’s services.

At her last scrutiny meeting on September 5, 2024, councillors acknowledged the “challenging” journey to improve the council’s children’s services but thanked the council officer for her focus on improving lives for children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Linda Williams, chair of the children, education and skills scrutiny committee and a former cabinet member responsible for children’s services, led the tributes.

“You have come and had a major impact and it has been challenging, there have been some pretty rough times, but thank you for your focus on kids out there and those families that matter,” she said.

“Sometimes our feelings [as councillors] are irrelevant if you like, it’s about getting it right for them and making sure that they can thrive and putting the systems in place which will potentially help whoever comes into post.

“The service is much more focused now compared to when you came in and the senior team underneath really have pulled together and have been really effective”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Colbert told the scrutiny meeting that the council and TfC would “maintain stability and consistency” during the recruitment process and that there would be an “interim arrangement” put in place.

The council officer also hinted she would return to the North East region in future and that “Sunderland will always have a very special place in my heart”.

“The first children’s scrutiny committee meeting I came to was a matter of days after the second inadequate Ofsted judgement was published and elected members were rightly very upset and disappointed,” she said.

“I think through the lens of scrutiny we have done some great work together and we haven’t always had easy conversations and it hasn’t always been plain sailing to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think we have done some great work and the service values the support, encouragement and constructive feedback from the children’s scrutiny committee and I hope you continue to be able to do some really good work together”.

As it stands, the recruitment process for Jill Colbert’s replacement is ongoing and interim leadership arrangements are in place at the city council and Together for Children.

Cllr Michael Butler, council cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, said: “The city council is in the process of recruiting a new director of children’s services and chief executive of TfC following the departure of Jill Colbert OBE to take up a new role in Nottingham. “The city council and Together for Children remain firmly committed to maintaining the great outcomes that we deliver for families every day.

“Simon Marshall, Together for Children’s director of education has been appointed interim TfC chief executive and director of children’s services while the recruitment process is under way.

“Simon has been in his current role for over seven years and has been a key member of Together for Children’s senior leadership team in TfC throughout that time”.