Plans to create new “modern” units at a major shopping centre to make way for new businesses have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for unit 89 at The Galleries shopping centre in Washington town centre.

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the unit has been occupied by sports fashion retailer JD Sports.

The Galleries shopping centre, Washington | Google/LDRS

Applicant Sheet Anchor Investments 2 Limited is seeking permission to split the unit and create two new units, along with associated works such as a single-storey extension, new shop fronts, external cladding and a security access gate.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the larger side of the split unit (unit 89) is already “gaining interest by a popular food-on-the-go bakery”.

This unit at the centre, home to brands including Asda, Sports Direct, Sainsburys and Boots, is expected to be accessible “both internally via the mall and externally via proposed double doors and fully glazed shopfront”.

Developers also confirmed that the adjacent unit 89a would be a “smaller unit with a proposed fully glazed external shopfront and rear service yard access via new staff security gate”.

Although there is “currently no tenant for this unit”, those behind the planning application said it is “envisaged to be a Class E retail or food retail unit”.

The applicant’s design and access statement adds: “The proposed works will update and modernise the facades of the proposed units and this will bring the entrance aesthetic in line with the more recent parts of refurbishment to The Galleries Shopping Centre.

“With the proposed unit split, we envisage that more business will be brought to the area thus increasing local job opportunities and general footfall to the area.

“We strongly recommend that Sunderland City Council approve of the proposed works.”

A decision on the planning application is expected once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 9, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00172/FUL