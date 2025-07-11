Plans for new facilities at a Sunderland veterinary surgery have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Vets4Pets premises at Station Road in the Fulwell area.

Proposed physical works aim to change the use of part of an on-site garage to make way for new facilities, along with the addition of roller shutters to the front elevation and other internal changes.

Vets4Pets, Station Road, Fulwell | Google/LDRS

Those behind the scheme said the proposed internal changes aim to “provide greater flexibility for the tenant”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials states proposals would “allow for a colleague room, lobby room, library area, store room and an additional kennel to be added to the vets”.

It was also noted that the “expansion of the ancillary floorspace within the store will allow for the enhancement of service provision for both customers and employees, and provide a more effective use of space for the surgery”.

The supporting letter adds: “We confirm that the covered staff parking is to remain, albeit there are internal changes around it.

“The garage area currently provides parking for two cars, and this will remain the case […] there will be no adverse impacts relating to a shortage of car parking spaces.

“Following submission of the previous application in 2017, comments were received from highways officers at Sunderland City Council.

“These identified that existing parking demand within the local area was high and that existing car parking within the curtilage of the site would be reduced, while the parking demand associated with the surgery could potentially increase.

“On this basis, SCC requested that parking beat surveys be undertaken to assess the existing parking stress within the vicinity of the site, specifying that the surveys be undertaken on a Friday afternoon and on a Saturday to capture peak parking stress.

“The results of the parking beat survey were summarised in a February, 2018, parking beat survey analysis report prepared by Vectos, the results of which were accepted by the LPA (local planning authority).

“To support the current application, an updated parking beat survey has been undertaken by Astute Transport Planning.

“The survey results conclude that there is sufficient capacity on local roads to accommodate the potential parking demand associated with the proposed development.

“The report has demonstrated that the residual cumulative impact of the development cannot be considered as severe, and accordingly thedevelopment should not be refused on highways grounds.”

Applicants also described the development proposals as “minor” and said there would be “no adverse impacts caused to neighbouring properties.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 4, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01488/FUL