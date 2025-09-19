A planned new cafe and bistro has been granted a licence to sell alcohol as part of plans to offer “artisan drinks and cocktails” along with “vintage inspired food.”

It comes after a licensing application had been submitted to Sunderland City Council to open the premises named “Vallelys” at 14 Sea Road in Fulwell, which was previously home to Lloyds Bank.

Submitted by Vallely House Ltd, proposals outlined how the site would be home to a cafe/bistro featuring seating for customers indoors and outside to the front of the premises during operating hours.

14 Sea Road, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The application sought to secure permission for the venue to sell alcohol from 10am until 10pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

It will also allow the site to play recorded music from 9am each day until 10pm Monday to Thursday, until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 9pm on Sunday.

Finally it sought to allow the cafe/bistro to offer live music and other regulated entertainment of a similar description between 5pm and 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, until 10.30pm Friday and Saturday, and between 2pm and 8pm on Sunday.

The proposals had to go before a recent meeting of the city council’s licensing sub-committee after two objections had been submitted over the application by nearby residents from Whitburn Terrace.

Worries raised included that the “horrendous” parking situation in the street could be exacerbated, along with concerns around noise from broken glass bottles and revellers leaving, with it being highlighted “a lot of older people” live in the area.

However local authority chiefs have confirmed councillors have decided to grant the licence in full.

The proposals from applicant Vallely House Ltd noted the ground floor of the site would be a cafe and bistro “offering artisan drinks and cocktails” along with “light vintage inspired food.”

The premises will also feature a sustainable retail area for “upcycled” goods, such as fashion and household items, and host “creative social events aimed for women and wellness” with dedicated “wellness rooms for practitioners” on offer upstairs.

A letter from applicant Nicola Vallely, included as part of the report to the sub-committee, stressed it was a “very personal project” to her.

She added: “Vallelys will be a boutique café, a warm, stylish, and comfortable place where people can relax, feel looked after and enjoy good company.

“We’ll be serving specialist teas, coffee, wine, cocktails, and simple but thoughtful food like grazing boards, open sandwiches and cakes, all presented with a little touch of glamour.

“I want to reassure you that Vallelys will not be a noisy late-night bar or a place that disrupts the area. My closing times will be reasonable, I will not allow loud outdoor music, and I will make sure staff and customers respect the neighbourhood.”

She added: “I truly believe Vallelys can be something special for Sunderland, not just another café, but a space that feels welcoming, inspiring, sustainable and safe.”

The application stressed various measures will be in place to ensure no issues occur and licensing objectives are complied with, including thorough staff training, a Challenge 25 policy, CCTV in all public areas and incident and refusal logs.

It added: “Clear operational policies will be followed regarding safety, noise and customer conduct.

“The premises will operate a zero tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour.”

Meanwhile it stated recorded music played within the premises shall be “at background level so that patrons can hold a conversation without needing to raise their voices.”

A council report confirmed Northumbria Police raised no concerns over the application.

