Police and environment officers have seized a vehicle suspected of being involved in fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council picture of the van being seized.

Sunderland City Council said the white Ford Transit flatbed pick-up is suspected of being used to dispose of waste unlawfully at the former Frosterley Close site - known as ‘the Cosy’ - in Easington Lane.

Northumbria Police and the council undertook the coordinated operation on Sunday, October 27, at 3.47pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This seizure was part of Project Shield, which aims to address community concerns in and around the Easington Lane area.

The project sees the council, police, and other partners work together to tackle criminal and antisocial behaviour, including fly-tipping, burglary, and youth disorder.

Sunderland City Council picture of the van being seized.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for the Environment, Transport and Net Zero, said: "Fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour continue to be two of our residents' biggest concerns and what many people contact the council about.

"Fly-tipping is not only illegal but seriously anti-social. It blights communities, creates eye-sores and pollution, and as we have the powers to seize vehicles that may have been used from fly-tipping, we will use these powers and that's exactly what we have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the owners don't come forward within a certain period of time to claim them and provide relevant documentation, we look to use these powers to either crush or sell the seizures.”

The seized Transit is the 29th vehicle confiscated by the council on suspicion of involvement in fly-tipping since August 2019.

Sunderland City Council picture of the van being seized.

The council said its investigations have led to 17 vehicles being destroyed or sold and 12 returned to their owners.

The council has legal powers to confiscate vehicles suspected of involvement in environmental crime or fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicle owners may request the return of their vehicle, but the council will decide on a case-by-case basis.

If a decision is made not to return a vehicle, it may be crushed or sold.

Sunderland City Council picture of the van being seized.

The council's Environmental Enforcement Team has also conducted investigations resulting in 470 fixed penalty notices and 107 successful prosecutions, culminating in total fines of £8,040.00.

The total revenue generated from fixed penalty notices has reached £150,260.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In accordance with court orders, the fines levied in cases are remitted to the Treasury, while awarded prosecution costs are allocated directly to the council to help offset expenses for enforcement work. The council has successfully recouped £31,161.69 in costs and compensation from cases.

Councillor Leonard said ‘enhanced enforcement’ against fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour was one of the main public concerns identified in the the council’s 2020 ‘Let's Talk’ consultation, which asked Wearsiders for their views on issues in the city.

"Thank you to all those who do report fly-tipping because it allows us to take action against those who are responsible,” she said.

“It's also really important if you're planning to use a private waste collector make the proper checks so you don't unwittingly fall victim to fly-tippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As householders, we all have a legal ‘Duty of Care’ to make sure that our waste is disposed of lawfully so if you are arranging a private collection you need to check where the waste is going and whether they have a valid waste carrier's licence.

“If you don't and it's found dumped, you could be the one left to pick up the bill."

Anyone planning to use a private waste collector should check with the Environment Agency that the person, or company concerned has a valid waste carriers licence by visiting the website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/access-the-public-register-for-environmental-information

If you witness fly-tipping, you can report it anonymously to https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-flytipping or by calling 0191 520 5550.