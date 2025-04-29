Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland shop’s bid for an illuminated advertising sign has been refused, after being labelled as “unsightly” and “excessive” by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked a retrospective planning application for an advertising sign at the Dhillon’s Londis store in Belvedere Road.

The shop had applied for retrospective planning permission for an “internally illuminated projecting/hanging sign” at the site, which sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.

Planning documents state the “unauthorised” sign previously highlighted the opening hours for the business but was switched off after a visit by the council’s planning enforcement team.

No public representations or objections were lodged with Sunderland City Council’s planning department during a council consultation on the retrospective planning application.

However, the plans sparked the ire of the local authority’s conservation experts, who described the sign as an “unsightly and indiscreet addition to the historic streetscene.”

A council decision report, published on April 14, 2025, confirmed the plans had been refused and outlined the reasons for the ruling.

It was argued that the sign, ”by virtue of its design, appears extremely prominent at this location and introduces a highly visible and incongruous feature into the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area and the character and appearance of the Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.

Comments from the council’s conservation department described the sign as an “unsightly and indiscreet addition to the historic streetscene because of its excessive size and the vivid moving images displayed upon it”.

It was noted that the sign was proposed in a “primarily residential area” and that “the building is part of a historic terrace within the conservation area, neither of which appears to have been considered when the sign was installed”.

The historic elements of the site included the “end terrace property dating from the late 19th century”, with a timber shopfront that “appears to be historic”, and a council report noted that “projecting box signs” are not an “appropriate form of advertising” in such a location.

The council’s conservation team also said the proposed sign previously showed “brightly coloured moving images highlighting the opening hours for the business” and was “switched off after a visit by the planning enforcement team”.

The council decision report adds: “The volume of other signage to the front and side elevation is also noted, and it is unclear why a digital sign was considered necessary on top of all the existing promotion.

“I am therefore unable to support the retention of the unauthorised sign which detracts from the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Council planners concluded that the “proposed, unauthorised sign, causes adverse harm to the character and appearance of the host property and Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.

This was due to the sign’s “illumination and inappropriate materials”, which were considered to constitute a “visually obtrusive addition to the historic street scene.”

At the time of writing (April 29, 2025), the sign was still in place at the Sunderland shop but was not illuminated.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00303/ADV