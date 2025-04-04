University of Sunderland's North Shore nightclub at St Peter's campus to be reduced to rubble
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application to demolish the long-vacant North Shore building at Charles Street at the university’s St Peter’s Campus.
The building was once a thriving hub of university life as a students’ union and nightclub, however the site has now sat empty for almost a decade.
University bosses are now seeking permission to level the site to help “enable future development opportunities”, and “partial demolition” is proposed.
Submitted plans show the main North Shore building, which includes a theatre space, stage, bar, games room and diner, proposed for demolition, while the adjacent Wearbank House building to the west would be retained.
A planning statement submitted with the demolition bid notes the University of Sunderland’s Student Union held a lease on the building until 2016, and the building has “remained vacant since” and has been “occasionally used for storage”.
Those behind plans for the site said that following demolition, the land would be “graded to seamlessly blend with the existing levels and will be grassed over”.
Applicants also said the demolition of the North Shore building would not have any “significant impact on the heritage assets in the vicinity”, including the Grade I-listed Church of St Peter.
It was noted that the “removal of the building will result in a neutral or even positive effect on the nearby listed buildings, removing a building of poor design quality and low significance, and providing more open views of the listed buildings, thereby enhancing their visibility”.
The planning statement adds: “The demolition of an unused building that no longer serves its original function will help enable future development opportunities that contribute to the long-term regeneration of this location.
“Additionally, the North Shore building has been vacant for over eight years following the end of the student union lease in 2016.
“Since then, it has only been used for storage, with no intent toreopen it for its original function.
“Given its prolonged disuse, the building no longer serves its intended purpose, and its removal will facilitate a more effective use of the site.”
The University of Sunderland recently published an article and pictures on its website of Wearside’s thriving nightclub scene of the 1990s and early noughties and noted the building was initially home to Manor Quay Club, before becoming Campus and finally North Shore.
A spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: “In line with planning requirements, the university has applied for permission to demolish the current North Shore building on its St Peter’s Campus as it has not been required by staff or students for nine years.
“There are no plans for a replacement building on the site at the present time.”
A council decision on the demolition application is expected to be made later this year, following a period of council consultation.
For more information on the demolition plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00581/FUL
