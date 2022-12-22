Sunderland City Council’s planning department, last month, received a planning application for a section of public car park near The Galleries shopping centre in Washington.

This included the erection of a substation and installation of eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers and associated electrical equipment.

The proposed site covered part of the west car park of The Galleries near to the A1231, the A194 and the shopping centre’s bus station.

The plans were submitted by applicant Osprey Charging Network along with a supporting design and access statement.

Those behind the scheme claimed it would serve as a “vital piece of new infrastructure for both locals and for visitors”, as well as increasing footfall in the area.

A separate covering statement added the development would meet an “increasing need for the provision of high power, DC, ultra-rapid charge points” on Wearside.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the plans on December 14, 2022.

A council decision report deemed the plan acceptable in terms of amenity, highways safety and pedestrian safety, as well as noting its environmental benefits.

This included the development contributing to Central Government’s electric vehicle infrastructure strategy, which sets out a target of “300,000 public charge points as a minimum in the UK by 2030”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed development would assist the transition to a low carbon future and reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.