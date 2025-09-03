Plans for an 'all hazards village' to help train Tyne and Wear firefighters to respond to different types of emergencies have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's Barmston Mere Fire Training Centre in Washington.

The fire and rescue service has been investing in its training facilities and recently won planning permission to extend its existing “rail track simulator” with 15 metres of “additional rail line” and associated infrastructure.

Proposed site for new 'all hazards village' at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's training centre | TWFRS/LDRS

New plans submitted to Sunderland City Council's planning authority are now seeking permission to build new structures in the form of an "all hazards village".

The planning listing states there will be two structures, with one structure "simulating" a single detached house and one structure simulating two semi-detached houses, with the new facilities being used for "fire and rescue training purposes."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the "essential development" is part of a long-term plan to ensure firefighters have the "necessary, suitable and relevant training facilities to build and maintain competence to respond to emergencies of every type".

Design image of proposed structures for new 'all hazards village' at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's training centre | TWFRS/LDRS

A TWFRS spokesperson said: "The plans we have submitted for approval are part of an ongoing long-term plan to ensure that firefighters have the necessary, suitable and relevant training facilities to build and maintain competence to respond to emergencies of every type, not just now but in the future too.

"It reflects the continued priority and commitment of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority to provide resources that will assist with the safety of firefighters and the wider public.

“We will fund this from savings and underspends in previous years as it is an essential development to ensure safety for firefighters and of course the public that we serve.”

Tyne And Wear Fire And Rescue Service Hq | LDRS

The proposed structures in the all hazards village simulate a range of house types for firefighter training exercises, including a two-storey detached house with four bedrooms.

Elsewhere, the semi-detached part of the training facility would be made up of a two-storey building and a four-storey building with a 'roof space' area.

The types of training spaces across the semi-detached part of the training facility include a living room / shop area, basement / garage space, kitchen and dining facilities, bedrooms and bathrooms.

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 10, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01622/FUL