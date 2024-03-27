Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City chiefs stressed they have a “zero tolerance approach” to dog fouling in Sunderland after updating on how two fixed penalty notices were issued for the offence over the last 12 months.

Sunderland City Council leaders noted dog fouling is “one of the most difficult offences” for enforcement officers to witness but stressed they continue to carry out proactive patrols to catch offenders and monitor the issue.

The update was provided after a public question was asked at the latest authority-wide council meeting (which took place on Wednesday, March 20) around “a problem with dog faeces” on pavements and footpaths in the Sandhill ward, and what action is being taken.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy council leader, said the time and location of patrols from wardens in relation to environmental crimes, such as littering and dog fouling, are based on intelligence submitted to help identify hot spot areas.

She added: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to dog fouling, as it is antisocial behaviour, it is however one of the most difficult offences to witness.

“In the last 12 months, two fixed penalty notices have been issued for the offence of dog fouling, both were paid in full and therefore no further legal action was required.

“We continue to encourage all residents to report dog-related issues to us online or by phone providing any key times or descriptions of offenders.

She concluded: “Where intelligence highlights particular issues, targeted resources will be focused on the specific area in an attempt to take action to address the antisocial behaviour.”

The meeting heard anyone witnessed failing to pick up after their dog will be issued with a fixed penalty notice, which is currently set at a fine of £100, reduced to £75 if paid early.

Cllr Rowntree noted wardens “regularly undertake spot checks” requesting dog walkers to demonstrate whether they have the means to clear up after their dog.

In a recent two-week operation, 136 dog walkers were asked to produce dog bags, with only four having no means to clear up after their dogs.

The Labour councillor noted these individuals were issued “written warnings” in accordance with the council’s enforcement policy.