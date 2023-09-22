Tributes to Seaham councillor Leanne Kennedy, who has died after years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leanne Kennedy, a Labour councillor for the Dawdon ward, in Seaham, died last weekend.

The former mayor of Seaham was elected to serve her local ward in 2017 and had served on Durham County Council ever since.

Labour leader Cllr Carl Marshal described Cllr Kennedy as a dedicated member of her community who always put others before herself.

She worked with many community groups during the coronanvirus lockdowns to deliver emergency supplies and food parcels to the area’s most vulnerable and elderly, while also preparing, cooking and delivering hot meals to ensure nobody identified as “at risk” went hungry.

“Leanne was in all senses a pillar of her community,” Cllr Marshall told a council meeting.

“She served Dawdon with passion and distinction. She felt lucky to represent the ward she was born and bred in. She was massively active in supporting youth projects and became a vital leader for her community during Covid-19.

“She had such an infectious personality and she was an absolute one-off. The office of county councillor was a privilege for Leanne, but she didn’t let it change who she was.

“She will be sorely missed by so many. We’ve lost a great human being, a dedicated public servant, passionate community advocate, and most of all a treasured friend.”

Council leader Amanda Hopgood also paid tribute to the impact of Cllr Kennedy’s work locally.

Cllr Hopgood added: “She will be missed and my memory of Leanne will be that you never saw her without a smile on her face – and that smile will be greatly missed by everyone.”

A founder member of East Durham Veterans Trust, Leanne also served the organisation as trustee, and was governor at Seaham Trinity School.

Paying tribute to his Dawdon Division colleague, Cllr Kevin Shaw, said: “I was so lucky to work closely with her on all of the projects we delivered and her loss is almost too great to bear.