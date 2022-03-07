Tributes to former Sunderland deputy council leader and Miners' Strike legend Florence Anderson

Florence Anderson.

Earlier in February 2022, Sunderland Labour announced on social media that former Hetton councillor Florence Anderson had passed away.

The councillor, who was a prominent figure in the local Labour Party, served the Hetton ward between 1991-2016 as a city councillor, and was deputy leader from 2008-2010.

She also served on a range of council committees and had roles with local organisations, as well as serving as a school governor for Hetton Primary School and Hetton-le-Hole Nursery for several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors paying tribute to Florence Anderson.

At a meeting of the full council on Wednesday, March 2 at City Hall, Mayor of Sunderland, councillor Harry Trueman, invited members to hold a one-minute silence in tribute.

Throughout the meeting, councillors from across the chamber paid tribute to Cllr Anderson’s character and reputation within the local authority.

This ranged from her role mentoring new councillors and encouraging people into politics, to “championing scrutiny” in her committee roles.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, described Florence as a “sorely missed” colleague that “helped me enormously when I came onto the council as a brand new councillor back in 2006”.

Florence Anderson was a leading figure in the support groups during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council and Hetton ward member, described Florence as a “remarkable woman and inspiration to myself and many others” who will “certainly leave a legacy that will live on”.

Councillor Paul Stewart, cabinet secretary, said: “Can I also make reference to the passing of Florence, a dear friend I have known for nearly thirty years.

“She joined the council the year after me and the thing I remember is what a strong-willed woman she was and she fought tooth and nail for Hetton that she dearly loved.”

Councillor Louise Farthing, cabinet member for children, learning and skills, also remembered Florence as a “political force” who helped nurture the next generation of local leaders.

Cllr Farthing added: “She was very strong-willed and she encouraged lots of people into politics, particularly during the miner’s strike when she really was a role model for many people.”

Councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the council’s Conservative Group, added his family had links to the former Hetton Labour councillor.

Cllr Mullen told the meeting: “May I pay tribute to Florence Anderson with whom I was in contact about ten years ago as she knew my uncle and they together protested Leon Brittan.

“My family historically is Labour but there has been a deviation since and Florence communicated with me the protests that they went on, notably against Margaret Thatcher’s business secretary”.

Conservative councillor, Michael Dixon, also credited Florence’s approach to chairing council committees.

“Florence was my first scrutiny chair and she was quite a fearsome character, I don’t think council officers looked forward to being cross-examined by her,” Cllr Dixon said.

“Florence taught me one thing, the impartiality of scrutiny and also she had absolutely no time for any scrutiny member, whether it was Labour or Conservative in those days, who did not ask questions.

“She was a great champion of scrutiny.”

Conservative councillor, Peter Wood, added: “I too would like to be associated with the remarks that have been made by members of both sides of the chamber about Florence Anderson.

“She was a formidable lady and I mean it in the best possible sense that if you knew Florence Anderson, it was very difficult to forget her.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.