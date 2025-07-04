Touching tributes have been paid to a Labour Party “stalwart” who was one of Sunderland City Council’s longest serving councillors.

Peter Gibson devoted decades of his life to helping others and in particular, residents of the Silksworth ward where he served as a Labour councillor.

Cllr Gibson was first elected in May, 1986, and served on several committees and outside bodies over the years, along with a term as Mayor of Sunderland.

Silksworth councillor Peter Gibson, left, was a community stalwart - serving Silksworth for decades | LDRS

He also served as chair of the West Sunderland Area Committee, a panel which invests cash into community projects and initiatives and made up of councillors from Sandhill, Barnes, Pallion, Silksworth, St Anne’s and St Chad’s wards.

Peter was one of seven councillors who stood down from the council in 2023 and was credited by his colleagues for his standing in the local community and for “living with the people”, with the outgoing Silksworth councillor saying he “never ever had a dull moment”.

At the latest full meeting of Sunderland City Council on June 25, 2025, it was announced that the former Silksworth councillor had passed away and a one-minute silence was held in the council chamber as a mark of respect.

Following his death at the beginning of June, aged 84, tributes have been paid from across the political spectrum.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, described Peter Gibson as an “absolute stalwart of the Labour Party and a councillor who worked tirelessly for all the residents that he represented over the years”.

“He had many, many friends and colleagues here at the council, in his ward, across the city, and indeed from across the region with his work on the fire authority and the Labour group,” Cllr Mordey said.

“Everybody held him in the highest regard and had the greatest respect for him.

“As chair of the West Sunderland Area Committee and in the Silksworth ward he was always a strong advocate for the interests of residents from helping to create more employment and training opportunities, to tackling antisocial behaviour, or seeing through maintenance and community investments in parks, playgrounds and open spaces.

“He made real and lasting contributions to life in our city and, alongside extending our sympathies and condolences to his family, he is greatly missed.”

Cllr Peter Gibson and Cllr Martin Haswell at the play area between Hylton Road and Falkland Road, Sunderland. | LDRS

Opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors have also spoken highly of Peter Gibson and his passion for the communities he served.

Antony Mullen, leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, described Peter Gibson as a “long-serving councillor with considerable experience”.

“This was never more apparent than in his chairmanship of the West Sunderland Area Committee, through which he was a strong advocate for his own Silksworth ward as well as the broader west of Sunderland,” Cllr Mullen said.

“He was particularly keen to ensure that funding was allocated to children and young people to expand their opportunities.

“His service to the council over many decades will be remembered by so many whose own political careers were eclipsed by his achievements.

“We send condolences to his family and many friends.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Haswell, who served alongside Peter Gibson as vice-chair of the West Sunderland Area Committee, credited his “patience, support and professionalism”.

“Peter was a passionate champion for Silksworth and was always fierce in making sure opposition party voices were heard in council meetings,” Cllr Haswell said.

“I am grateful for his patience, support and professionalism when I became his vice-chair on the West Sunderland Area Committee, the first time an opposition party member had held the role.

“My condolences go to Peter’s family and friends.”

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, added: “On behalf of Wearside Liberal Democrats I want to send our sympathies and thoughts to Peter’s wife Betty, and to the rest of his family and friends.”

Silksworth Labour councillor Phil Tye, who served alongside Peter Gibson in the ward for years, added the veteran councillor had a huge impact on his life, describing him as a “true guiding light”.

“I was devastated to hear about the passing of Peter and my thoughts are with Betty and the family,” Cllr Tye said.

“Having known Peter for over 35 years he has been a true guiding light for me, teaching me everything there was to know about being a councillor and understanding the community of Silksworth.

“I first met Peter when I was a pupil at Farringdon School and he was chair of governors, to say I was challenging at school would be an understatement, and he was calm and compassionate with me encouraging me to focus on my efforts and views in a positive way rather than the way I was expressing them at the time by being destructive.

“Peter has many many achievements during his time as the councillor for Silksworth and these include the redevelopment of Silksworth Sports Complex, the building of Silksworth Community Pool, securing what was the new junior school for Silksworth and he was the chair of Silksworth CA which later became Silksworth Youth and Community Centre ensuring the legacy would continue for generations to come.

“Peter’s time as a councillor was not in today’s digital age and it was a well known fact if you needed to see Peter for a ward based issue then the best place to catch him was at the Top Club at Silksworth.

“I have learnt many things from Peter but his chairing skills were amazing, he chaired both the South and West Area Committee which was made up of councillors of all political parties and this is where I learnt under Peter that area committees were not to play politics, you worked together whatever your party colours to make the area you represent a better place, very different to the theatre of full council.

“Peter and his vice-chair at the time Cllr Haswell worked hand in hand to ensure that all areas of the west area got their fair share of improvements and that was not an easy task.

“Each day when I drive around the ward I see things and think, yeah there’s another one of Peter’s lasting legacies and bringing the pit wheel back to Silksworth against all the odds privately allowed me to win a bet with Peter as he told me I had no chance of getting it back, well we did and it’s here for everyone to see.

“Myself, my fellow councillors and the wider Silksworth ward will miss Peter but will never forget what he did for me and for the people of Silksworth.”

Peter Gibson’s obituary was recently published by the Sunderland Echo, describing him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and former councillor for Silksworth” and stating his life “was a testament to love, hard work, and dedication to public service”.

The obituary added he is “survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, and their two children David and Neil” and that he will be “deeply missed by his three grandchildren.”

A service will be held on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 1pm at St Matthew’s Church in Silksworth, followed by a cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital in “recognition of the wonderful care he received.”