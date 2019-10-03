Townhouse plans would create eight homes on former Sunderland petrol station site
A derelict petrol station site could be transformed into new homes under proposals lodged with Sunderland City Council.
In recent weeks, Newcastle Car Wash Ltd submitted a bid for the former Total Garage site off Westholme Terrace.
According to planning documents, the area has not been used as a petrol station since at least 2001.
Under new plans, the site could house a two-and-a-half-storey ‘townhouse’ complex.
Plans include replacing forecourt buildings with eight four-bedroom homes – alongside a 12-space car park to the rear.
A statement, submitted to the council by Nova Castria Design Ltd, outlines the benefits the development could bring to the area.
These include building much-needed housing for the city, increasing the number of people using the city centre, and preventing problems developing at the vacant site.
It reads: “The area is a mixed-use area with a large percentage of properties within close proximity being within a residential use.
“As such it is considered that the principle of a residential use within this location is acceptable, and will have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the local centre.
“(The plans) bring back a long-term vacant site into use, and introduce further potential footfall to the local centre, whilst removing a site that could potentially cause antisocial behaviour to the detriment of local residents. “
A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the end of November.
For more information, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference: 19/01593/FUL