A183 Coast Road. Credit: Andrew Bryson Photography

The scheme has realigned a part of the scenic A183 Coast Road to move it back from the clifftops.

A 500-metre section, between Marsden’s Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto, has been moved inland by up to 24 metres as it was vulnerable to erosion.

(L-R) Leader of the council and Whitburn and Marsden ward councillor Tracey Dixon with Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport

The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation because of its proximity to local wildlife habitats and near the Marsden Lime Kilns, a scheduled monument.

South Tyneside Council has also said a longer-term option would be explored for the route once the new ‘realigned’ route is in place.

News of the scheme’s completion was welcomed at a recent meeting of the council’s East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF).

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council and ward councillor for Whitburn and Marsden, thanked contractors for their work on the project.

Cllr Dixon said: “I have to say I think they have done an absolutely sterling job, I think the communication and workmanship is absolutely superb.

“Anybody who sits on the top of the bus will see how close we actually were to the cliff edge”.

Councillor Joyce Welsh, ward representative for Whitburn and Marsden, added: “I use the buses so I know and it was a bit hair-raising before they did [the project]”.

With the new section of road in place, the location of the old road will be returned to grassland.

The coastal footpath has already been ‘rolled back’ to a safe location and away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current cycle and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section.

Councillor Margaret Meling, cabinet member for economic growth and transport, said: “I’d like to thank drivers for their patience while this essential work has been carried out.

“This project was vital for public safety. It involved a great deal of planning and preparation because it was important to take account of the area’s natural and historical features.

“This route really showcases our beautiful coastline and we hope that this scheme will mean that it is protected for around 50 years.”

The work, which has been ongoing since November, 2022, was carried out by Howard Civil Engineering.

Contracts Manager Tony Kilbane said: “Howard Civil Engineering are very proud and pleased to have been involved in the delivery of this project for South Tyneside Council.

“This was a challenging project but we have delivered a quality end product.”