Thousands of Wearside pensioners are to receive automatic payments of £200 or £300 from the new Sunderland Fuel Fund (SFF).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible pensioners will be contacted this month with letters from Sunderland City Council.

The fund for this winter has been created by the council and has nearly £1million that will be distributed to pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensioners already receiving the two means tested benefits of Housing Benefit and/or Council Support on Monday, November 4, 2024 will get a single, automatic payment into one bank account or via a Post Office voucher.

Eligible pensioners get their notice letter this month and direct payments or voucher in December or January.

SCC

Sunderland Fuel Fund payments are:

£200 per household where the person/both members of a couple are under 80 years old

£300 per household where the person or either member of the couple is 80 years old or over.

The Sunderland Fuel Fund of £910,000 is expected to benefit more than 5,000 pensioners and is one payment per household. The payment does not affect any other benefit entitlements and does not have to be repaid.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey said: "As a city council we always recognise and strive to help and support our most vulnerable residents and households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thousands of residents have already benefited from council distributed Household Support Fund payments through the Cost-of-Living crisis. Now, assistance is being made for pensioners who might be facing greater challenges with their fuel bills."

Sunderland Fuel Fund payments are being made from the council's Government allocated Household Support Fund (£610,000 from £2,673million) and topped up with a City Council contribution of £300,000.

Cllr Mordey added: "These automatic payments are about providing help for low-income pensioners who may have been worried about having the heating on over the coming winter.

"As always, any residents, whether they are a young or older household, can always seek welfare advice about the range of support that is available and we have information on our website to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also remind pensioners to check whether they are entitled to Pension Credit, and if so to please claim.

“There is support out there and there is no stigma to asking if you are eligible and can receive more. Pension Credit can open up many more benefits and discounts that help with lowering bills and making money go further."

For more information and to check eligibility go towww.gov.uk/pension-creditor contact the Pension Credit helpline on 0800 991234.

Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, Councillor Beth Jones, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is still with many of us and as a council we always look to where we can help those who might be facing hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Government’s Household Support Fund has been aimed at lessening the cost-of-living burden and, as with many other local authorities across the country, we are assisting many thousands of pensioners.

"As a City Council we have a long-standing pledge and record of helping residents across all our communities.

"We’re aware too, that many pensioner households might not be claiming for other help and assistance, such as Pension Credit. So, if you are retired, then please do look at what else you might be entitled to claim and ask."

The Sunderland Fuel Fund for this winter is in line with similar payment schemes that have been announced by other local authorities.

More information atsunderland.gov.uk:www.sunderland.gov.uk/fuel-fund