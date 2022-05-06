These are the Sunderland City Council 2022 local election results in full

The council’s overall make-up now stands at 41 Labour councillors, 18 Conservatives, 14 Liberal Democrats, with one independent.
The poll for the Copt Hill ward is being rearranged for a later date following the death of UKIP candidate Reginald Coulson.
The overall turnout for the Sunderland elections in 2022 was 33.6%.
The first result of the night came in shortly after 11.30pm, with Labour holding the Silksworth ward, and a flurry of results followed.
Counting took place at the huge sports halls inside the Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, and all results were in by 12.30pm.
You can find out which councillor won in your ward here:
Barnes – Conservative HOLD
Tim Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 264
Rachel Featherstone (Green Party) 212
Abul Bakkar Ehthesham Haque (Labour Party) 1,329
Antony Mullen (Conservative Party) 1,637
Turnout 41.9%
Castle – Labour HOLD
Paul James Anthony Burke (Conservative Party) 505
Allison Chisnall (Labour Party) 1,308
Alison Margaret Ogle (Green Party) 223
Turnout 25.2%
Doxford – Lib Dem GAIN
Richard Peter Bradley (Green Party) 115
Allen Curtis (Liberal Democrat) 1,511
Tom Cuthbertson (Conservative Party) 565
Steven Hansom (Labour and Co-operative Party) 851
Turnout 38.4%
Fulwell – Lib Dem GAIN
Malcolm John Bond (Liberal Democrat) 2,193
Sandra Boyers (Conservative Party) 1,254
Liam Dufferwiel (Green Party) 93
Iain William Kay (Labour and Co-operative Party) 648
Turnout 47.3%
Hendon – Labour HOLD
Syed Ajmol Ali (Conservative Party) 281
Helmut Izaks (Green Party) 104
Tom Livingstone (Liberal Democrat) 909
Michael Mordey (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,087
Turnout 29.3%
Hetton – Labour HOLD
Adelle Burnicle (Conservative Party) 339
David William Geddis (Independent) 991
John Anthony Lennox (Liberal Democrat) 168
Claire Marilyn Rowntree (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,230
Turnout 29.6%
Houghton – Labour HOLD
Mark Burrell (Labour Party) 1,655
Craig Morrison (Conservative Party) 681
Emma Robson (Green Party) 169
Donna Sarah Thomas (Independent) 446
Turnout 29.3%
Millfield – Lib Dem HOLD
Gwennyth Gibson (Conservative Party) 250
Gary Ogle (Green Party) 64
Kingsley Osahon Okojie (Labour Party) 923
Julio Romero Johnson (Communist Party of Britain) 30
Andrew Michael Wood (Liberal Democrat) 1,227
Turnout 33.3%
Pallion – Lib Dem HOLD
Dorothy Lynch (Green Party) 79
Karen Patricia Noble (Labour Party) 723
Judith Ann Porter (Conservative Party) 266
George Thomas Smith (Liberal Democrat) 1, 470
Turnout 32.8%
Redhill – Labour HOLD
Steven Boyd Donkin (Liberal Democrat) 411
Billy Scott Howells (Green Party) 89
Sue Leishman (Conservative Party) 326
Paul Stewart (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,065
Turnout 24.1%
Ryhope – Labour HOLD
Martyn Preston Herron (Labour Party) 1,311
Kevin Leonard (Conservative Party) 1,283
Robert Welsh (Green Party) 277
Turnout 33.4%
Sandhill – Lib Dem HOLD
Margaret Gillian Crosby (Liberal Democrat) 1,274
Laura Ann Hind (Green Party) 71
Christine Mary Reed (Conservative Party) 249
Debra Waller (Labour and Co-operative Party) 800
Turnout 31.2%
Shiney Row – Labour HOLD
Michael Anthony Kennedy (Freedom Alliance) 120
Thomas Alexander Mower (Green Party) 345
Mel Speding (Labour Party) 1,658
Richard Steven Vardy (Conservative Party) 882
Turnout 31.6%
Silksworth – Labour HOLD
Christopher Crozier (Green Party) 337
Jack Paul Simm (Conservative Party) 923
Phil Tye (Labour Party) 1,618
Turnout 36.5%
Southwick – Labour HOLD
Alex Samuels (Labour Party) 1,309
Morgan Joseph Seed (Green Party) 280
John Scott Wiper (Conservative Party) 623
Turnout 28.3%
St Anne’s – Labour HOLD
Bryan George Foster (Conservative Party) 840
Raymond Moore (Green Party) 273
Susan Watson (Labour Party) 1,061
Turnout 28%
St Chad’s – Conservative HOLD
Simon John Ayre (Conservative Party) 1,453
Alyson Kordbarlag (Green Party) 114
Martin Old (Labour Party) 974
Anthony Usher (Liberal Democrat) 145
Turnout 36.8%
St Michael’s – Conservative HOLD
John Leonard Appleton (Green Party) 231
Michael Dixon (Conservative Party) 1,832
Chris Smith (Labour Party) 1,201
Colin Andrew Wilson (Liberal Democrat) 139
Turnout 40.7%
St Peter’s – Conservative HOLD
Auburn Langley (Green Party) 250
Tom Newton (Labour Party) 1,068
Lynn Vera (Conservative Party) 1,567
Peter Arnold Walton (Liberal Democrat) 218
Turnout 40.2%
Washington Central – Labour HOLD
Emma Cutting (Green Party) 267
Derek Dunn (Conservative Party) 883
Linda Williams (Labour Party) 1,683
Turnout 34.1%
Washington East – Labour HOLD
Michal Chantkowshi (Green Party) 239
Chris Eynon (Conservative Party) 1,223
Logan Guy (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,682
Turnout 35.2%
Washington North – Labour HOLD
Scott Andrew Burrows (Green Party) 298
Jill Fletcher (Labour Party) 1,349
Hilary Johnson (Conservative Party) 552
Turnout 27.8%
Washington South – Labour HOLD
Graeme Miller (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1, 454
Peter Noble (Conservative Party) 1, 310
Sean Terry (Liberal Democrat) 303
Turnout 40.1%
Washington West – Labour HOLD
Sam Cosgrove (Conservative Party) 878
Paul Andrew Leonard (Green Party) 280
Dorothy Trueman (Labour Party) 1,641
Turnout 32.4%
‘Throwing the kitchen sink’ at Sunderland
The Conservatives "threw the kitchen sink" at Sunderland Council, and still did not manage to gain it from Labour, a Labour MP has said.
Speaking after Labour retained control of the council, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq told Sky News: "I am delighted to see the Sunderland result, mostly because speaking to MPs who are connected to Sunderland from the Labour Party ... and local activists, the Conservatives have thrown the kitchen sink at it.
"I mean, the Prime Minister was there. When you are in Government you only send the Prime Minister to seats that you think you can overturn and change. So the Prime Minister was there on Bank Holiday Monday and we still held it."
Boris Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak both visited Sunderland on the campaign trail, as did Sir Keir Starmer and a run of other Labour bigwigs.