The charities and groups approved to collect at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

The list of charities and groups approved to collect at the Stadium of Light has been revealed.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 11:45
Outside of the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture by PA

City councillors have agreed 19 different groups that will be allowed to fundraise at specified fixtures, including some working in County Durham and South Tyneside.

Schools, charities and football clubs are among those who can often be seen with collection buckets ahead of games, with the potential to raise thousands of pounds.

The list of those seeking permits for the coming season (2019/20) went before Sunderland City Council’s Regulatory Committee on July 1 and were approved.

August 8 – Oxford United – St Bede’s Primary School, collecting for a health clinic in El Salvador

August 17 – Portsmouth – Foundation of Light

August 24 – AFC Wimbledon – Teenage Cancer Trust, collecting for Young Persons Cancer Support

September 7 – Burton Albion – Castle Eden Cricket Club Juniors

September 17 – Rotherham United – Durham Camp House, collecting to convert an outbuilding into self-catering accommodation

September 28 – MK Dons – St Benedict’s Hospice

October 12 – Fleetwood Town – MIND

October 22 – Tranmere Rovers – Foundation of Light

November 2 – Southend United – Veterans in Crisis

November 23 – Coventry City – Sunderland West End FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development

December 14 – Blackpool – Foundation of Light

December 26 – Bolton Wanderers – Velocity Vikings, collecting to support junior football

January 4 – Lincoln City – Lumley Ladies FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development

January 11 – Wycombe Wanderers – Hetton Lyons Cricket Club, collecting to support junior cricket

January 25 – Doncaster Rovers – Rotary SR1, supporting community projects

February 8 – Ipswich Town – Foundation of Light

February 11 – Rochdale – Winlaton Juniors FC

February 22 – Bristol Rovers – Bradley Improtech FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development

March 7 – Gillingham – Humbledon and Plains Farm Youth Football

March 21 – Bury – Boldon Girls FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development

April 4 – Shrewsbury Town – Seaham Coast Girls FC

April 13 – Peterborough United – Hetton Juniors FC

April 25 – Accrington Stanley – Foundation of Light