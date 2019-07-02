The charities and groups approved to collect at Sunderland's Stadium of Light
The list of charities and groups approved to collect at the Stadium of Light has been revealed.
City councillors have agreed 19 different groups that will be allowed to fundraise at specified fixtures, including some working in County Durham and South Tyneside.
Schools, charities and football clubs are among those who can often be seen with collection buckets ahead of games, with the potential to raise thousands of pounds.
The list of those seeking permits for the coming season (2019/20) went before Sunderland City Council’s Regulatory Committee on July 1 and were approved.
August 8 – Oxford United – St Bede’s Primary School, collecting for a health clinic in El Salvador
August 17 – Portsmouth – Foundation of Light
August 24 – AFC Wimbledon – Teenage Cancer Trust, collecting for Young Persons Cancer Support
September 7 – Burton Albion – Castle Eden Cricket Club Juniors
September 17 – Rotherham United – Durham Camp House, collecting to convert an outbuilding into self-catering accommodation
September 28 – MK Dons – St Benedict’s Hospice
October 12 – Fleetwood Town – MIND
October 22 – Tranmere Rovers – Foundation of Light
November 2 – Southend United – Veterans in Crisis
November 23 – Coventry City – Sunderland West End FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development
December 14 – Blackpool – Foundation of Light
December 26 – Bolton Wanderers – Velocity Vikings, collecting to support junior football
January 4 – Lincoln City – Lumley Ladies FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development
January 11 – Wycombe Wanderers – Hetton Lyons Cricket Club, collecting to support junior cricket
January 25 – Doncaster Rovers – Rotary SR1, supporting community projects
February 8 – Ipswich Town – Foundation of Light
February 11 – Rochdale – Winlaton Juniors FC
February 22 – Bristol Rovers – Bradley Improtech FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development
March 7 – Gillingham – Humbledon and Plains Farm Youth Football
March 21 – Bury – Boldon Girls FC, collecting for kit, equipment and footballing development
April 4 – Shrewsbury Town – Seaham Coast Girls FC
April 13 – Peterborough United – Hetton Juniors FC
April 25 – Accrington Stanley – Foundation of Light