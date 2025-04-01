WASPI campaigners at Sunderland City Hall | LDRS

Sunderland councillors have clashed during a debate on the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, with opposition Lib Dems accusing Labour councillors of “ditching” those affected.

The WASPI campaign was the focus of the most recent meeting of Sunderland City Council (March 26, 2025) at City Hall, following a motion launched by the council’s Liberal Democrats.

The campaign has focused on those affected by the state pension age increase for women, which was brought in through several changes to the Pensions Act, eventually raising the state pension age to 66.

Campaigners have said a number of women have been unfairly treated, with many saying they were unaware of the changes, and the campaign has been calling for compensation payments for those affected.

The campaign also falls against the backdrop of a Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman ruling, which found there had been “maladministration” by the Department for Work and Pensions around its communication about state pension age.

Although compensation payouts were recommended by the ombudsman, the new Labour Government decided not to uphold them, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying he had to take into account whether it was right “to impose a further burden on the taxpayer.”

The motion acknowledged state pension age changes had a “profound effect” on thousands, with many women facing financial hardship, physical and mental health impacts.

Councillors at the time agreed to support the WASPI campaign’s calls for an “immediate one-off compensation payment”, with higher amounts “going to women who were given the shortest notice of the longest increase in their state pension age.”

The motion added that around 18,000 of the women affected by state pension changes were from Sunderland, with a total of 65,000 in the North East.

Following the Labour Party coming to power after the 2024 General Election however, it was announced in December, 2024, that WASPI women would not be compensated, sparking anger from campaigners and criticism from some Labour MPs.

The Wearside Liberal Democrats motion on the WASPI campaign was originally meant to be discussed at a council meeting in January, 2025, however it was deferred to a meeting on March 26, 2025, due to the three-hour limit on Sunderland’s full council meetings.

The March 2025 council meeting saw Liberal Democrats call for the council to agree that the Government’s decision not to award compensation was a “betrayal of WASPI women”.

It added that the “dire economic inheritance from the previous Conservative Government is no excuse for not doing the right thing” and accused the Labour Government of “picking and choosing an ombudsman’s findings” to “undermine its position”.

It also asked leaders of all political groups on Wearside to pen a joint letter to the Government to “express council’s deep dissatisfaction at the position the Labour government have taken and ask them to commit to proper compensation.”

Councillor Heather Fagan, deputy leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, said the WASPI women had faced “grave injustice” and that it was “heartbreaking that they’re now being asked to bear the cost of economic mismanagement that was no fault of their own”.

Cllr Fagan continued: “This motion is urging councillors who previously pledged their support to stay true to their word and fight for justice for the WASPI women.

“It’s no good posing for photos and offering your support but now backing down because Keir Starmer said no, standing up for what is right and fair is vital even if it is not the party line.

“Don’t become a Keir yes man or woman, put your head above the parapet and give the WASPI women your support.”

However, a decision from the council’s Labour Group to amend the Liberal Democrat motion sparked a row across the council chamber, with comments that the amendment “weakened” the original motion and defended the Labour Government.

The Labour amendment “reaffirmed Sunderland City Council’s commitment to stand in solidarity” with WASPI campaigners, but removed reference to a “betrayal” and instead, added reference to the Labour Government’s “inherited woeful and unprecedented financial situation as a result of both the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives dire mismanagement of the economy over the previous 14 years”.

The Labour motion added that the Conservative-Liberal Democrat Government had previously “refused to introduce fair transitional arrangements to protect women born in the 1950s” and that the previous Government “did not act” on recommendations of an ombudsman.

The amendment stated there was “still a moral case to address the injustice and to seek a fair and proportionate resolution” and made calls for the council to write to the Labour Government to recognise the impact of the “injustice” on some women and their families and to “explore a fair and affordable resolution” in line with previous ombudsman recommendations.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, said the amendment had “obliterated” the Lib Dem motion and asked for a ruling on whether it had “negated” the original motion, however the Mayor of Sunderland allowed the Labour amendment to be debated.

Cllr Edgeworth described the amendment as “weak”, accused Sunderland Labour councillors of “ditching” WASPI campaigners “at the first opportunity” and said the motion effectively “parroted Government lines”.

“I think you should all take those WASPI badges off now, because you’re not standing in solidarity, you’re doing anything but,” he said.

Independent councillor James Warne, who resigned from the Labour Party last year (2024) following leadership changes in the council’s Labour Group, said he was “disgusted” former colleagues were prepared to back Labour.

“This isn’t the Labour Party, this is the Tory Party mark two […] you’re punching down on the weakest in society and you sit and try and justify it,” he said.

Several Labour councillors defended the amendment, with councillor Martyn Herron describing opposition councillors as “greeting it with staged dismay”, as well as noting the WASPI women’s situation was “of the Lib Dems and Conservatives making” and adding that the issue was being used as a “critical weapon” against the Labour Government and Labour councillors.

Cllr Herron said he stood in solidarity with WASPI women, including campaigners in attendance at the meeting, and said Labour did not view the issue as a “political tool or a way to grab a cheap headline.”

Councillor Alison Smith, Labour cabinet member for corporate services and equalities, who launched the Labour amendment, said it still called for the exploration of a “fair and affordable solution” in line with the ombudsman’s recommendations.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for culture and tourism, added the council’s Labour Group had stood “shoulder to shoulder” with WASPI women for years and “still stand with you now, regardless of what opposition are trying to imply.”

Councillor Antony Mullen, Conservative Group leader on the council, criticised the content and length of the Labour amendment and noted the Labour Government’s recent policy decisions “targeting first pensioners, then small businesses, then the disabled and then the world’s poorest all in their first year”.

The Conservative councillor said the WASPI women were “just the latest group to be betrayed and sacrificed at the altar of the fictional £22 billion black hole” previously cited by the Labour Government and that campaigners had been “used and discarded now that they no longer serve a purpose.”

Lib Dem councillor Heather Fagan, closing the debate before a vote on the amendment, said it “completely weakened” the original motion and “attempted to shift the blame and bring the conversation back to the original maladministration” rather than the ombudsman’s recommendation around compensation.

“At the end of the day, these ladies deserve compensation and another review and another resolution is just going to come back to the same conclusion […] the answer has already been given and these ladies need the compensation that they deserve,” Cllr Fagan added.

After being put to the vote, the Labour amendment was agreed by a majority vote then formally approved with 37 votes in favour, 11 votes against and one abstention.