Earlier in July, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated a planning application for 15 Roker Baths Road in the St Peter’s ward.

The business unit at 15 Roker Baths Road was previously home to the Roker Pie Shop, which was a match day institution in the days of Roker Park.

With three decades in business, opening six days a week and selling at least 100 pies a day – and as many as 500 on matchdays – it is reckoned owners Jean and Victor Outram sold more than a million pies.

The site during its time as Roker Pie Shop.

The shop served its final pie in the summer of 2019, and was subsequently transformed into café Sarnies & Sundaes – with the original Roker Pie Shop sign moving to The Fans Museum in nearby Monkwearmouth.

However, the cafe has since closed, with the building being put up for sale.

According to planning documents, the site is currently vacant.

Under new plans, the site could be converted into a tattoo studio with three full-time employees.

A for sale sign up outside the former cafe.

Applicants are listed in planning documents as ‘Studio 23’ and proposed floor plans set out main ‘shop floor’ areas as well as toilet, staff and storage facilities.

A decision on the tattoo shop planning application is expected to be made by early-September, 2022 , following a period of council consultation.