Hundreds of public objections have been raised over council plans to set up a supported accommodation scheme in Washington.

Plans have been submitted for The Sheiling, off Fatfield Road, which Sunderland City Council is hoping to convert into a supported living development.

The local authority submitted an application to its own planning department earlier this year seeking permission for ‘internal arrangements’ for a scheme for “up to five single females”.

Sunderland City Hall

A design and access statement submitted to planning officials said the service would be provided by the council’s “specialist partner” Changing Lives.

The design and access statement noted support would be given to residents to “enable them to live safely in the scheme and gain skills to allow them to move on to living in their own property”.

It was also noted that residents were likely to remain in the scheme for around six months, and that the property would be staffed 24/7 with up to three support staff members.

Staff would also be expected to “provide experienced support and effectively manage any potential issues”, as well as a curfew being in place and restrictions around visitors.

A council planning report published this week confirmed service users would be single females (aged 18-25) who “find themselves homeless” and would come from a “range of backgrounds”.

The council committee report added: “For example, some may move from unsuitable accommodation; some people may be leaving care or hospital; and others may be street homeless or sleeping rough”.

Those behind the scheme added Changing Lives would work alongside the local and wider community to “create a positive impact and ensure the smooth transition of the scheme into the locality”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans in recent months, the scheme sparked public opposition with around 219 objections posted on the council’s planning portal website.

A range of concerns have been raised including privacy, the suitability of the scheme’s location, anti-social behaviour, impact on house prices and increased traffic and noise.

One consultation comment, attributed to the chair of governors of Biddick Primary School, said the “safeguarding implications are massive” and that the proposal to “house vulnerable young adults” was “completely and utterly in the wrong location”.

Several objectors also raised concerns about safeguarding, given the property’s close proximity to schools, as well as wider criticism of the council’s approach to consultation on the plan.

This included one claim from a member of the public that the application was being “rushed through with residents not kept fully informed”.

Concerns were also raised about the potential for service users to have drug and alcohol issues, however the specific needs of occupants of the supported living scheme were not outlined in the planning application.

Elsewhere, a total of six comments were received in support during the council consultation exercise, with one comment saying it was “our duty as citizens” to accommodate those in need.

The comment added: “I understand the wider concerns about the proximity to schools, but the nature of the occupants – five single women – and the assurance of 24/7 staffing should be enough to satisfy any concerns and ensure that this change is for the benefit of our community as a whole.”

Northumbria Police, in a consultation statement, raised no objection to the plans but noted the level of public opposition and the scheme’s potential to “assimilate” into the community in this context.

The police statement added: “Northumbria Police accept that there is a need for such premises and that such facilities should be provided, where possible, in the home locality.

“Indeed we also recognise that such facilities have a better chance of being successful if they aren’t in more challenged localities, but are still local.

“We are however concerned about the number of residents that oppose this application, because it could make it more difficult for the facility to be assimilated into the immediate community.

“On balance we think that with appropriate management, good communication and well‐structured care, a home in this location represents very little actual risk, and therefore we have no objection.”

According to a design and access statement prepared on behalf of the council, the building was historically used as a bed and breakfast but has most recently been a family home.

Planning documents confirm Sunderland City Council has been “in negotiations to buy the property, subject to obtaining planning permission”.

When approached for comment, a Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “We will always take steps to support our most vulnerable residents, so that every single person in this city can realise their potential.

“This proposal is a demonstration of that commitment.

“Every resident has the opportunity to have their views heard on planning applications that are made to the authority.”

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee are expected to discuss the planning application at a meeting at City Hall on Monday, October 30.

Although council planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, the final say rests with councillors on the committee.