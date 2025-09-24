Plans for new “homes for creatives” to help regenerate part of Sunderland city centre have been withdrawn to allow for project proposals to be “refreshed” and resubmitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council has withdrawn a planning application for 15 and 16 Nile Street in the city’s Sunniside area, an application which has been with the council’s planning department without a decision for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 and 16 Nile Street, Sunderland (September, 2025) | LDRS

In addition, the plans included the demolition of an existing workshop to the rear of the site and major renovation works to the remaining buildings, including the installation of shopfront-style windows to the front.

A development proposal document submitted to council officials back in 2023, entitled “homes for creatives in the heart of Sunniside”, said the new homes would “become a new place for creatives to live and work.”

The project when announced was said to be linked to local charity Back On the Map and developed by social enterprise Create Streets and developer TOWN.

Following engagement, the “Nile + Villiers masterplan” was developed setting out a wider vision for a mixed-use development of dozens of new homes on a designated brownfield site in Sunniside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for 15 and 16 Nile Street were separate to the large housing development proposals and were described in planning documents as a “forerunner project” for the wider regeneration of the Nile +Villiers area.

The scheme was set to create three residential dwellings with accommodation space on the upper floors and ground floor spaces that could be used as extra living space or studio space for “creative homeworking.”

Two new non-residential studio spaces were also proposed as part of the development, with one expected to become a project office for the wider Sunniside regeneration project.

The wider regeneration of Sunniside has progressed since 2023, with a number of new business announcements and openings, as well as construction work starting on the Nile + Villiers housing development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings at 15 and 16 Nile Street, which sit outside the works compound for the above housing development, still remain undeveloped at the time of writing.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website confirms the planning application for the buildings was officially withdrawn on September 18, 2025.

However, the local authority has confirmed the project has not been scrapped and instead, will be “refreshed” and “resubmitted in the coming weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to work with our public and private partners to transform Sunniside and the wider city centre.

“As the regeneration evolves, we’re constantly fine-tuning proposals to reflect market demand.

“Following a successful marketing exercise for the property in question, we are updating these proposals to provide more creative studio space.

“A refreshed planning application will be resubmitted in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the planning application and council withdrawal decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01266/LP3

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/