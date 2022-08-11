Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in December, 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated plans for Westfield Hall off Mowbray Road.

The application site, known as Carlton Terrace, is a short terrace of four former Victorian town houses situated within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.

According to planning documents, the building was last occupied by registered charity Education and Services for People with Autism Limited (ESPA) but has been vacant for some time.

Westfield Hall, Carlton Terrace, Sunderland (December 2021)

New plans from applicant Clearwater Developments Ltd proposed a change of use from a ‘residential institution’ back to four private dwellings.

This included the removal of connecting doorways and openings which previously allowed access through the whole terrace and the reinstatement of walls to create four self-contained properties.

A submitted design and access statement claimed the plans would create a development “reminiscent of the original use of the building”.

During the planning application process, amended plans were submitted although the number of dwellings proposed remained unchanged.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the housing scheme on August 8,2022.

Council planners found the scheme acceptable in terms of highway safety, impacts on neighbours and ecology, subject to conditions.

On heritage impacts, planners said the scheme demonstrated a “sensitive approach to the conservation and conversion of the historic terrace” and would secure the future of the building in a “long-term beneficial use”.

Council planners added the benefits of the scheme included the “historic layout being largely reinstated, existing features retained, and some lost features reinstated such as the staircase to one of the houses”.

A planning decision report adds: “The proposals will conserve and return an historic terrace back into its original residential use in a manner that will sustain its significance and ensure its conservation into the future.

“The scheme will conserve and enhance the character and significance of the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and settings of surrounding listed buildings”.

The council report describes Carlton Terrace as “one of the typical Victorian terraces that are the predominant component of the fundamental character and significance of Ashbrooke Conservation Area.”

The report also notes the site’s “close proximity to a number of listed buildings including the impressive landmarks of Langham Tower and Bede Tower”.

Under planning conditions, the housing scheme must be brought forward within three years.