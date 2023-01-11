Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for the Farringdon Community Academy site off Allendale Road in the St Chad’s ward.

This included a bid to demolish several school buildings and develop a replacement teaching block and indoor swimming pool block with associated car parking, landscaping and access arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals were submitted by the Department for Education (DfE) and formed part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’ which aims to address the needs of schools in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment.

A CGI of how the school could look once work is complete.

According to a report presented to Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee this week, the majority of teaching accommodation at Farringdon Community Academy is “beyond its useful service life”.

The report said DfE funding aims to deliver “modern, fit for purpose teaching facilities”, including a new three-storey main teaching block to the south of the site and a new swimming pool to the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the existing sports hall, sports facilities building and multi-use games area will be retained as part of the scheme, new proposals are expected to pave the way for new sports facilities such as dual use pitches/running track and on-site parking.

Following discussion, the plans won unanimous support at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on Monday, January 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI of how the school could look once work is complete.

Councillors heard that the reconfigured school layout would allow the school to remain fully operational during the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme added the redevelopment would “futureproof” the school in relation to housing growth proposed in Sunderland.

Councillor James Doyle, welcoming the proposals at the Planning and Highways Committee meeting, said: “It’s good to see that we’re replacing obsolete school buildings with buildings that are now fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see for the community.”

A CGI of how the school could look once work is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graeme Miller, vice-chair of the panel and leader of Sunderland City Council, added: “It’s good to see us investing in our children and more schools getting built in Sunderland.

“I’m delighted to see this come forward, based on the recommendations and conditions that [planning] officers have put forward”.

Advertisement Hide Ad