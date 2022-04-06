Sunderland young people set out their key aims for the city

Sunderland City Hall.

The feedback came following a meeting held last month between Sunderland Youth Council, who aim to represent the voices of young people, and several councillors from the city council.

The latest Sunderland City Council children, education and skills scrutiny committee received an update on issues raised by the young people which they would like to see tackled.

These include ensuring transport systems are “sustainable, future-proofed and affordable” and that metro stations are safe and well lit.

Other issues raised include how communications could be better in helping to inform when/where activities are being held, along with stressing how jobs are a “high priority” for young people.

Cllr Pat Smith, chair of the committee, who attended the youth council meeting, said it is important they tackle the issues being raised by young people.

She said: “We’ve got to do something with it because going back over the years some of these things are coming up all the time and they haven’t gone away.

“I know we’ve had two bad years with Covid, and the transport system hasn’t been supported with what’s happened and that’s very important for young people to get around.”

Jill Colbert, chief executive at Together for Children, the organisation which runs children’s services in Sunderland, noted how the issues raised echo many of those highlighted by others in the city.

She said: “I think some of those issues aren’t dissimilar to what you hear from residents.

“Safety and transport etc, they’re common issues aren’t they, so I think in that regard it will be interesting to see if we can pick those up at a higher level really.”

The meeting with the youth council also highlighted mental health, waiting lists and the quality of service to minimise trauma as being key.

They added interest in politics and democracy is crucial and should be encouraged by schools.

Councillors also stressed the importance of ensuring messages are spread about the good work they are already doing around issues such as mental health and job opportunities.

Cllr Karen Noble said: “There’s definitely a bit around sitting around the table and communicating what is actually there and how we get that message out, either via schools, via together for children.

“There are a few things here that are already happening and I just think we need to communicate it better to our young people.”

Council officers noted there remains other engagement groups they still need to visit, after which they will again look at their findings and any recommendations for improvements.