Sunderland wins Digital Council of the Year award

Cllr Graeme Miller

Sunderland Council was named as Digital Council of the Year at a prestigious Connected Britain Awards because of it’s work to embed fully-digitalised departmental operations, empowered workers and extended its reach into local communities.

Sunderland was praised for its forward-thinking ambitions, digital leadership and the ability to embrace change.

Council chief executive Patrick Melia said, “It is fantastic for our council, city and the North East as a whole, to be recognised on a national platform.

“We have been confident our collaborative digital plan would have a hugely positive impact on the way our council is operated and subsequently benefit our local communities. But to be singled out among our peers is very rewarding”.

Council leader, Cllr Graeme Miller, added, “This award is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our team over the past year in particular and I extend my thanks and congratulations to everyone involved”.

Sunderland’s ‘Thinking Differently’ project – which is pioneering social care technology - and its ‘Thinking Operating Model’ programme were highlighted for their collaborative and forward-thinking.

Thinking Differently aims to transform the way the council’s internal departments work.

Sunderland’s digital drive also involves the pioneering use of sensors and assistive technology in vulnerable people’s homes – ensuring they are safe when living alone.