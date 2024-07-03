Sunderland voters reminded over photo ID and postal votes ahead of General Election Day
More than 100 polling stations open across Sunderland from 7am until 10pm tomorrow, Thursday, July 4, as Wearsiders join households nationally in choosing the MPs who will represent them in the next Parliament.
This is the first General Election to have been held with the new photo ID requirement, and voter are reminded to bring photo ID such as their passport or driving licence when going to the polling station.
Election teams say an expired ID is useable if it is still a good likeness and has a recognisable photo.
Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.
There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack but a short form needs to be filled in.
Electors have the address of their local polling station on their polling card and the full list is here: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/pollingstations
:: In Houghton and Sunderland South there are 45 polling stations for 78,448 electors, and 32,710 of these electors are registered for a postal vote;
:: In Sunderland Central there are 45 polling stations for 76,145 electors, and 30,017 of these are registered for a postal vote;
:: In Washington and Gateshead South there are 41 polling stations for 70,972 electors, and 28,998 of these are registered for a postal vote.
By last weekend, more than 40,000 postal ballot packs had been returned to the council and more continue to arrive.
Acting Returning Officer, Patrick Melia, said: "We have more than 90,000 postal voters on the electoral register, and if not posted already, there's still time to return your postal vote by handing it into a polling station in your constituency. "If you are going to the polling station to vote in person, please bring your photo ID, and if you have any questions, staff are there to assist."
