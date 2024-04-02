Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Sunderland will be asked to cast their ballots at least four times this year - and election organisers are urging them to make sure everything is in place so they can take part at polling stations.

A third of all council seats are up for grabs on Thursday, May 2, and there will also be elections taking place on the same day for the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, and new North East Mayoral Combined Authority (Nemca), with a new mayor due to be appointed for the region.

A General Election is also due to take place in 2024. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out the May 2 date, and many suspect the vote will take now place in the autumn.

Sunderland City Council is responsible for running all four polls in the city, and is urging anyone who has not yet registered to vote to do so immediately.

The deadline to register is midnight Tuesday, April 16, to be able to vote in the May 2 elections.

You can apply online at Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). It takes just five minutes.

Registered electors can also apply for a postal vote and the deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday 17 April. You can apply online at:https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

There are currently 209,408 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,459 electors (41 per cent) are registered for a postal vote.

Voter ID

Voters going to a polling station will also need to show photo ID, a new rule introduced for the last round of elections.

Accepted forms of photo ID include a passport or driving licence.

People without those can apply for a Voter Authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to Electoral Services, Sunderland City Council, City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm Wednesday, April 24, to be able to vote in May.

Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Sunderland Returning Officer, Patrick Melia said: "Elections are always important opportunities for people to give their views on what matters to them and the issues that directly affect day-to-day and public life here in Sunderland.

"If you’re not on the electoral register then you are missing an opportunity to have your voice heard through the ballot box.

"Before the May elections, and also with a general election getting closer, it is important that people are registered so their voice is heard at the ballot box. Anyone who is not registered has until Tuesday 16 April to register."

"Looking ahead, it's worth checking now that you are ready and have everything you need to vote. This is whether it’s getting registered, choosing to vote by post or making sure you have the correct photo ID for when you go to the polling station on Thursday 2 May."

The three May elections

Sunderland holds elections by 'thirds' for its 75 councillors. Therefore, one seat of the three in each of the city's 25 wards is up for election and 25 councillors are due to be elected.

May is the fifth time that voters in Sunderland have gone to the polls alongside voters in Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and South Tyneside to choose a Police and Commissioner. The first commissioner election was held in November 2012.

And May is the first time that voters in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland will choose a directly elected regional mayor for the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA).

The authority, which has been created as part of the region's devolution deal with Government, formally begins after the election.

Sunderland will be the returning centre for the Police and Crime Commissioner election and the mayoral election.

The results of both elections are due to be announced from the Silksworth count centre on Friday, May 3.

Mr Melia added: "If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, now is the time to ensure that you are registered to vote. It takes just five minutes to register and it means that you can take part in these elections and the general election.

"And, please do not forget if you are going to the polling station on Thursday, May 2, there are laws meaning you must have an acceptable form of photo ID. Please bring ID such as your driving licence or passport, or your Voter Authority Certificate so that you can cast your vote."

Voter registration is open to all British and Irish citizens and qualifying Commonwealth citizens living in the UK, who are aged 18 or over. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register again.

