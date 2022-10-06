Sunderland taxi drivers face ban on short-shorts, baseball caps and football strips under new plans

The consultation on refreshed rules and regulations for taxi and private hire vehicles and operators is set to close next week.

Sunderland City Council has been holding the consultation to update its hackney carriage and private hire licensing policies and wants more views on the proposals.

These include the introduction of an “improvement programme” for existing licensed drivers, a change in medical requirements for drivers and changes to arrangements for vehicle age limits and emissions standards.

Sunderland City Council is proposing a dress code for drivers.

Elsewhere, the plans include a new requirement for private hire operators to assess the suitability of their booking and dispatch staff and a change to the existing policy on vehicle window tints.

A new proposed dress code also aims to “enhance and promote the professional image of licensed drivers” as well as “ensuring that public and driver safety is not compromised in any way”.

The dress code includes a minimum standard of “appropriate” footwear, long-legged trousers, knee-length shorts, skirt, or dress and T-shirts having a full body and short sleeves.

The dress code also sets out “unacceptable” clothing for licensed drivers, including sportswear (football or rugby tops, tracksuits and beachwear) as well as baseball caps, hoodies and clothing with “offensive” words or graphics.

For executive or limousine hire, the proprietor must also ensure that the driver of the vehicle is “appropriately dressed in a chauffeur’s uniform, or’business type’ clothes when the vehicle is being hired”.

There are currently around 1,018 licensed drivers on Wearside who could be impacted by the proposed changes.

Licensing bosses have confirmed they would respond to complaints from the public about alleged breaches of the wider rules and regulations, as well as making their own observations and considering further action.

Sunderland City Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee recently endorsed the extension of the consultation period until 5pm on Monday, October 10.

Councillor Jill Fletcher, chair of the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee, is encouraging all residents, businesses and partners to have their say.

Cllr Fletcher said: “It’s residents and the general public that use the city’s taxis and private hire vehicles.

“As a listening council, we take on board and consider the views of residents in our decision-making.

“We are proposing changes to the way private hire vehicles and taxis are licensed and operated within the city.

“We will do this by looking to introduce what will be known as the Statement of Private Hire and Hackney Carriage Licensing Policy.

“This will set out in one place information about the licensing and regulation of private hire and taxis.

“The primary objective is to ensure the safety and welfare of the public (with particular regard to children and vulnerable adults), environmental sustainability, and to ensure an efficient private hire and taxi service operates within the city.

“We’d be very interested to hear your views on what you feel about the trade in Sunderland as we draw up and draft these new regulations”.

The work is in line with the Department for Transport’s statutory Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Standards and will consider matters raised through consultation with drivers and companies in Sunderland.

Details of the policy and proposed changes to rules and regulations are available on Sunderland City Council’s website via this link.

Views on the consultation can be shared via email at [email protected] or via post.