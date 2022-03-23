Sunderland sinkhole: Latest update on when repair work could start
Sunderland City Council hope that plans to carry out repairs to a sinkhole in Sunderland can be carried out later this year.
A sinkhole on the corner of Villette Brook Street and Edith Street in Hendon has been plaguing residents for two years – with repair work being impacted due to various problems.
The sinkhole, which has been surrounded by wire mesh fencing to keep the public safe, has previously been described by residents as an “eyesore”.
Speaking in December last year, one resident commented: "It's full of rubbish and weeds, I don’t know what else to do – It’s an eyesore, I just want it the issue to be resolved.”
Council bosses say that issues concerning a number of residents, property owners, insurance companies and contractors have meant that the situation has been ongoing for as long as it has.
Until an agreement can be reached between everyone concerned, the barriers surrounding the sinkhole will remain in place to ensure the safety of members of the public.
It is understood that the local authority is working with the various different parties and there is hope that repair works can finally start later in the year – with bosses thanking residents for their patience.
Read More
A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “The ongoing situation at Villette Brooke Street concerns a number of residents, property owners, insurance companies, and contractors.
“The council is working with these parties and hopes that property remedials will begin later this year.
"We will maintain the barriers at the site in the interest of public safety and appreciate residents’ patience while we work to resolve this issue."