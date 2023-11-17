Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City councillors have backed plans for an annual ‘key worker day’ to recognise the “courage” and “sacrifice” of Sunderland residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunderland City Council, at a meeting this week, backed a range of proposals to remember and recognise those working on the frontline of the crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes an annual day “in recognition of the many residents of this city who risked themselves to ensure we could all remain safe during the pandemic”.

A motion on the matter was launched by Labour councillor Sean Laws at a City Hall meeting on November 15, 2023, and won unanimous support across the council chamber.

As part of the motion, Sunderland City Council agreed to consult on the introduction of an additional day of annual leave for council staff from the 2024/25 financial year.

The extra holiday, the motion explained, aimed to recognise “the service they have provided to our residents during the pandemic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Laws said the proposals aimed to give something back and to recognise the “vital role” key workers played “in the successful functioning of society”.

The motion noted the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 was “now approaching 200,000 people [with] more than 1,270 sadly from Sunderland”.

The motion added: “The three lockdowns instigated by the Government in their attempts to limit the number of deaths during the pandemic were only possible through the courageous actions, and sadly in some cases sacrifice, of key workers”.

Labour councillor Beth Jones, who worked in frontline mental health services during the pandemic, described key workers as the “fourth emergency service”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor said the term key worker had come to represent “value, strength, commitment, solidarity and immense public service”.

Cllr Jones added: “In this time of change when many people stayed at home and everyone’s lives changed completely, key workers kept the nation running and continued to serve, often working in dangerous conditions in the eye of the storm”.

During the debate on the proposals, several Labour councillors criticised the Government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on both the country and Wearside.

Several city councillors also made reference to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which has revealed key communications between decision-makers at the heart of central government during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s opposition Conservative group, who supported Labour’s motion, did first make an attempt to amend it.

Councillor Antony Mullen, Conservative group leader, outlined the amendment which included the extra day of annual leave only applying to council staff “whose salaries do not exceed £50,000”.

Cllr Mullen said this aimed to limit the wider costs of the annual leave changes on council finances and to potentially “reallocate” extra annual leave to staff on “the lower end of the pay scale”, particularly around care workers.

The amendment also made reference to an ongoing scrutiny investigation looking at Sunderland City Council’s “higher than national average absence rate” of staff, and for the issue to be “taken seriously”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being put to the vote, the Conservative amendment failed to win support across the council chamber.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said the amendment aimed to “deflect from the gross and many failures of the Tory government”.

The Labour council leader also defended senior council officers and said the motion was aiming to acknowledge all council workers “from the chief executive down”.

Councillor Paul Stewart, Labour cabinet secretary, added all council staff “worked their socks off for the people of this city” during the pandemic and deserved the same annual leave benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, backed the Labour motion but said the salaries of senior staff should be looked at through the budget process.

Conservative councillor Dominic McDonough also described the motion as “positive” but said it was “disappointing” that the council was being “party political”, with the issue being “something that goes across party lines”.

The councillor noted that there were “fantastic” examples of partnership and community during the pandemic on Wearside and that volunteers should also be recognised alongside key workers.

Cllr McDonough added he would welcome any future proposals for a “lasting memorial” to Sunderland residents who died during the pandemic, which could be linked to a future key worker day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of key workers were credited during the council meeting including those in the health and social care sector, transport, food retail and security, along with council staff administering grants, IT workers, delivery drivers and more.

After being put to the vote, the original Labour motion won unanimous support from city councillors.

It is expected that the first key worker day will take place no later than March 31, 2024, and will be “actively promoted” with the council’s partners.