Sunderland sees highest number of deliberate fires in Tyne and Wear, but incidents drop by 36%
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service officers outlined how from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 they recorded 4,438 deliberate fires, down 30% from the 6,380 during the same period the previous year.
It is also below the 6,211 deliberate incidents registered in 2021/2022, and drops were seen in all regions across the area, according to a report to the latest meeting of the fire authority’s policy and performance committee.
Sunderland was the region with the highest number of deliberate fires during 2023/2024 with 1,529 incidents, a decrease of 36% compared to the previous year, followed by Newcastle with 1,033, down 37%.
South Tyneside saw 708 deliberate blazes, a drop of 12% compared to 2022/23, while Gateshead and North Tyneside saw 682 and 486 deliberate incidents, down 22% and 30% respectively.
Lynsey McVay, assistant chief fire officer, speaking at a meeting on July 15, noted they have done an “awful lot” on the issue and continue to work with councils and partner organisations to prevent deliberate fires.
She added: “It often feels as though we’re fighting a losing battle but obviously this year we have had a significant decrease in deliberate fires.
“We’re on a positive trajectory at the moment and we just want to continue that, so that’s something again we’re going to focus upon.
“I think what we need to better understand is why that has happened and have we had a positive contribution towards that happening, or is it just the circumstances, is it the weather, what are the reasons behind it?”
Reports from fire services bosses noted where hot spot areas are identified, they carry out community engagement with partner agencies to focus on reducing the problem.
For example, in Sunderland various initiatives have been carried out including a volunteer leaflet drop to approximately 300 homes in the Castle ward to raise awareness around incidents within Hylton Dene Burn.
Meanwhile, work has been carried out in conjunction with Northumbria Police in Hetton, while in Pallion a leaflet drop was carried out along with mobile CCTV camera deployment to target antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping.
Other examples include how in South Tyneside a hot spot area has been identified within Marine Park, with fire crews carrying out patrols in this area and reporting fly-tipping to the local authority.
Meanwhile, Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Council are also carrying out proactive work in this location.
Assistant chief fire officer Ms McVay added: “What we need to better understand is has that work directly contributed to this decrease, or is it just coincidence? So that is something that hopefully we’ll have the answers for in the next 12 months.”
In total, 82% of deliberate blazes across the year were classed as secondary fires, which are small outdoor fires not involving property, while 18% were primary, which are larger incidents which cause damage to a person or property.
The most common type of deliberate fire across Tyne and Wear was miscellaneous outdoor incidents, which accounted for 1,393 of the recorded blazes, followed by outdoor structures with 1,309.
Meanwhile, there were 939 deliberate fires involving grass, woodland and crops, and 324 involving cars.
