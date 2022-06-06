Sunderland school bids to improve its sports facilities

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received a planning application for Oxclose Primary Academy, off Brancepeth Road, to create a multi-use games area with associated boundary fencing.
The application has been submitted by the Discover Learning Trust and is planned for a grassed area within the school grounds.
According to submitted plans, the Washington site will include a green acrylic coating as well as being surrounded by three-metre-high twin-bar fencing.
According to Ofsted documents, the school has nearly 200 pupils on roll.
A decision on plans for new sports facilities at the school will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
For more information on the multi use games area application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal.
The application can be found by searching reference: 22/01083/FUL