Sunderland salon Reds to appeal after coffee kiosk plan refused

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council received a planning application for Reds Hair and Beauty Salon in East Herrington.

New plans aimed to change the use of part of the salon to form a drinks/servery counter, with a new entrance and canopy at the front of the building.

The takeaway coffee service was aimed at both salon customers and ‘on-street passing trade’ – with plans to make the rear garden of the salon available for outdoor seating.

Reds Hair and Beauty Salon, Sunderland

However, the plans failed to win favor with Sunderland City Council’s planning department, which refused the application on Monday, August 16.

The main reasons for refusal included highway safety and the increased number of visiting customers impacting on nearby residents.

During council consultation on the plans, seven letters of objection were submitted by members of the public with concerns ranging from parking and highway safety to noise pollution and litter.

Reference was also made to the proposed use of the gardens for coffee kiosk customers creating “unnecessary disturbance for adjacent residents.”

In a council decision report, council highways officers said the coffee kiosk proposal would “result in an increase in parking demand which cannot be accommodated on site.”

They added that the proposed parking layout and vehicle manoeuvres required in certain scenarios would result in safety issues – such as “vehicles reversing onto or from Durham Road to the detriment of road and pedestrian safety.”

Although no objections were received from the council’s environmental health service, council planners said the “takeaway focus” of the coffee kiosk and likely increase in visitors would have an “unacceptable” impact on the amenity of nearby residents.

An official refusal notice was published on the council’s website setting out the reasons for the decision and how the plans clashed with key policies.

The report states: “The proposed development has not demonstrated that an adequate amount [of] parking will be provided and, in conjunction with [the] constrained nature of the existing parking layout at the site, it is considered that it will lead to conditions that will be prejudicial to pedestrian and highway safety.”

It goes on to say: “The proposed development, by attracting visiting members of the public to the premises, coupled with the provision of the outdoor rear space and proposed hours of opening, is considered to be prejudicial to the residential amenity of the adjacent residents through the comings and goings of customers and associated noise and disturbance.”

Salon bosses have confirmed that they plan to appeal the council’s decision and to work to address concerns from residents.

Susan Hall, owner at Reds, said: “We are disappointed at the council’s decision and hope to work with them to address any concerns.

“Reds has been a big part of the East Herrington community for more than 30 years and the idea for a coffee kiosk was for us to be even more of a community hub.

“The vast majority of people we’ve spoken to have been supportive of the idea so we’ll be appealing the council’s decision and hope in doing so we’ll be able to address their concerns, and those of any residents who may have reservations about the kiosk.”

For more information on the application and council’s decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/01481/FUL