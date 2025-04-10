Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs have stressed they hope “listening” to residents and seeking to provide more community facilities will help boost pride in the city.

Figures as part of Sunderland City Council’s corporate plan 2025-28 stated 74% of residents are “satisfied with Sunderland as a place to live.”

Meanwhile 59% of residents are “proud to live in Sunderland” and 79% “feel they belong in their local area.”

Speaking at the latest meeting of the city council’s scrutiny co-ordinating committee, Councillor Antony Mullen asked what considerations will be made around those who do not feel proud to live in the city or feel they belong in their local area.

The Conservative group leader added: “It’s quite alarming actually when you think of how many people that is across the city who have those thoughts and feelings.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, city council leader, speaking at the meeting, said although the majority of people feel “satisfied and happy” with where they live, the figures, which come from residents’ surveys, show there is still a “significant number who are not.”

He stated he hopes this will improve in the coming years, with a number of measures in place from the council which will support this.

Labour’s Cllr Mordey said: “We can all speculate as to the reasons why, my own personal view is we are effectively seeing now the tail end of significant periods of austerity that’s ripped services out of communities, so that has an impact on people’s feelings.

“The facts tell us people generally are satisfied with where they live, but there is a cohort that doesn’t and it’s our job now to enable us as a council to listen to them.

“The only way we can address their concerns is by listening to them and by asking the questions, so I’m hopeful by the end of this three year period… we will see an improvement in those figures.”

He added developments which he hopes will boost pride in the city include new community hubs being set up, which are in the final stages of development and locations are set to be revealed for the first sites in the coming weeks.

Cllr Mordey also stated he hopes the Government will follow through with providing a multi-year funding settlement for councils and changes to the local authority funding formula, which could benefit areas like Sunderland.

He continued: “If they carry that through in my mind that’s going to give us a significant cash boost to Sunderland after years of having money taken away from us.

“That would enable us as a council to start looking at where we put things back into people’s communities so people can feel more satisfied with the services that we provide.”