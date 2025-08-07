Plans for improved facilities at a Sunderland care home have been given the green light by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for The Grange Care Home, off South Burn Terrace, in the city’s Shiney Row ward.

The Grange Care Home, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Plans from applicant Exclusive Care Group submitted earlier this year (2025) sought permission for a new single-storey extension to an existing day room area to extend a seating area.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 1, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans aimed to “provide a larger seating area” at the care home.

The proposed extension was said to “measure 3.5 metres projection and 4.5 metres width with a monopitch design roof up to a maximum height of 3.1 metres”.

It was noted that the “design of the proposed extension would be considered acceptable within the surroundings, with materials to match the host property and subordination” and was “considered anacceptable form of design”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposal would not lead to any adverse impact to nearby properties and would therefore beconsidered acceptable in this instance […] the council’s transportation engineers have [also] offered no objection.”

Under planning conditions, the care home extension works must take place within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01188/FUL