Sunderland planners make key ruling as Seaburn petrol station near Morrisons pushes for 24-hour opening
Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received an application for the petrol filling station near Morrisons, off Lowry Road, in the Seaburn area.
Motor Fuel Group, which owns and operates the petrol station, applied for a “certificate of lawful proposed use” for the site.
This included the site operator seeking a formal decision from the council’s planning department to establish that “there are no planning restrictions which prevent the filling station from operating 24 hours”, council planning documents state.
A planning statement from the applicant, submitted to council officials, noted that when looking at the site’s planning history, no previous planning applications had conditions restricting opening hours.
It was argued that “there is no evidence to establish that opening hours have been restricted in the process of granting planning permission for the service station”.
A planning application, making the case for the proposals to be approved, said “in the absence of planning conditions or enforcement on the facts of the case and relevant planning law, 24hr operations would be lawful.”
After considering the planning submission, Sunderland City Council’s planning department “certified” the proposed lawful use for “24-hour opening” on July 31, 2025.
Council planners, in a decision report, said the original planning application for the petrol filling station, nearby supermarket and surrounding car park was given “conditional approval” in April, 1988 and was subject to a number of conditions, none of which mentioned operating hours for the petrol station.
It was noted planners were “satisfied that there are no planning constraints which preclude the filling station from operating 24 hours”.
The council decision report adds: “For the reasons set out above it is considered that there are no planning constraints which prevent the filling station (as identified by the accompanying redline location plan) from operating 24 hours a day.
“The operation would therefore be considered ‘lawful’ for the purposes of Section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended).
“It is therefore concluded that the lawful development certificate should be granted on this basis.”
Following the planning decision from Sunderland City Council, it appears that the opening hours for the site have not yet changed.
A listing for the “Seaburn Service Station” at Lowry Road, published on the Motor Fuel Group website, lists its opening hours as 6am-10pm, seven days a week.
Meanwhile, signage at the site itself states the petrol station is “open every day” between the hours of 6am-10pm.
The site operator Motor Fuel Group was approached for comment.
For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01295/CLP